Alberto Del Rio breaks silence on getting banned for 6 months after recent incident (Exclusive)

Alberto Del Rio has addressed a recent incident with a fan during his match in Mexican promotion, AAA, that led to him being handed a six-month suspension. The multi-time WWE Champion shared his side of the story and made it clear how it was a case of negligence from those in charge of the event in Tijuana.

Following his victory over El Hijo del Dr. Wagner on March 14, Del Rio began cutting a heel promo in front of the rabid crowd. Even after one of the fans, who was seemingly drunk, threw an ice cube at the former WWE Champion. The cube struck him in the eye, but he chose not to pay any heed initially. However, a few moments later, the same fan threw a few coins at Alberto Del Rio, one of which hit him directly on the forehead.

The irate 47-year-old star then confronted the person in the crowd and warned he could get arrested for his behavior. However, the security in the arena chose to let the fan walk away. Following this, Del Rio was suspended for six months from competing in Tijuana. Now, in an exclusive statement issued to Sportskeeda Wrestling, Alberto Del Rio spoke about the unfortunate incident.

The former WWE star believes the Tijuana Wrestling Commission and its head Julio César Casillas were negligent in their duties. Del Rio also mentioned that the untimely passing of Hijo del Perro Aguayo during a match in 2015 at the same venue occurred due to inaction from the same authorities.

“As it happened when we lose my dear friend Pedro [Hijo del Perro Aguayo], The Tijuana [Wrestling] Commission washed their hands, blaming someone else for what happened to divert the attention. They failed due to not having an ambulance, physician, stretcher, among other things. Today, they do the same thing [blame someone else for their own mistakes], but with me to divert the attention that, a woman and myself ended up physically injured after being attacked by a bunch of misfits [drunk fans],” he said.

Even though he has been suspended from wrestling in Tijuana for six months, following the March 14 incident, Alberto Del Rio is free to perform everywhere else in Mexico.

