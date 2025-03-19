4-time WWE Champion reportedly suspended for 6 months

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Modified Mar 19, 2025 05:30 GMT
A former WWE Champion will face repercussions for his actions (Image Credits: wwe.com)
A veteran name has become the talk of the wrestling town again (Image Credits: wwe.com)

A former WWE World Heavyweight Champion has been reportedly handed a six-month suspension. Former WWE star Alberto Del Rio appears to have landed in hot water again.

The Mexican wrestler has been experiencing a late-career renaissance in Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (AAA) after his legal battles over the years. However, it looks like the former WWE star has hit another bump in the road.

The Tijuana Wrestling Commission has suspended Alberto Del Rio for six months due to his alleged involvement in an incident with fans at the AAA wrestling event on Friday.

An X/Twitter user detailed the incident at the event.

“The Tijuana commission suspended Alberto Del Rio for 180 days (~6 months) for his role in an incident on Friday at the Auditorio. AAA has 2 TV tapings coming up in Baja California but those are in Ensenada & Rosarito so I don’t think (?) it effects those. I haven’t seen the full match but in the clip going around Alberto appears heated at someone in the crowd post-match. He tries to hop the guardrail but isn’t able so he circles to a place he can get over. He then throws a chair at someone off camera as security intervenes. Another fan seeing this then throws a chair hitting Alberto in the head which starts a slight melee with people throwing things. One story going around is an old lady got hit by a flying chair at some point & ended up in hospital.”
Check out the tweet below:

The four-time WWE Champion has yet to comment on the situation. It will be interesting to see what this future holds for AAA Mega Champion.

Edited by Angana Roy
