Tony Khan might just be running the world's second-biggest wrestling promotion, but could another company rise to challenge AEW? Former WWE official Brian Hebner recently named the one promotion he believes could prove to be Khan's biggest threat yet.

With the help of Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks, Tony Khan established AEW back in 2019. Since then, the promotion has picked up some of the biggest names in wrestling and is considered by many fans to be the best alternative to WWE.

During an exclusive interview with PWMania, legendary former WWE referee Brian Hebner stated what IMPACT Wrestling needs to do to catch up to AEW.

“They need a bigger television deal. Everything is right there. They just need a bigger deal. And I think that if they were to get on a bigger platform, they could be just as big as AEW."

Hebner continued, speculating whether Tony Khan could ever catch up to WWE in the same light.

"And you asked me the question about AEW being bigger than WWE? There’s too much money. And it’s just something that they’ll never be able to do. Dynamite hovers around 1 million viewers every single week. That’s great but that’s not good because they’re not growing their audience, and you got to watch it grow, it’s just not doing that.” (H/T: PWMania)

Regardless of AEW's success, a WCW veteran believes that Tony Khan's locker room is very unprofessional and immature. This is likely due to the fact that Tony Khan has struggled to keep his talent in check over the last few months.

Despite being the promotion Tony Khan has to keep his eyes on, IMPACT doesn't have a prime-time TV slot which Hebner believes is an issue

While IMPACT Wrestling has been operating for longer than Tony Khan's company, the promotion has steadily been dropping. While they sport a talented roster, the promotion, unfortunately, doesn't have a big budget for major shows.

During the same interview, Hebner revealed what he knew about IMPACT Wrestling possibly picking up a new TV deal.

“I haven’t heard anything, but I know working in the business so long that wrestling companies shop networks and that’s just part of the game. So is Impact shopping networks? I’m sure they are. Are they scratching anywhere close? I have no idea about that. As far as storylines, as far as making sense things of that nature. I just, I truly believe it’s one of the best products out right now. And it just deserves more, that’s all.” (H/T: PWMania)

Only time will tell if IMPACT will be able to catch up to AEW and relive something akin to their TNA Wrestling days. Until then, All Elite Wrestling has a clear advantage with far bigger names.

