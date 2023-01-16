Legendary WWE referee hits back at claims of wanting to 'bury' AEW official Aubrey Edwards

AEW official Aubrey Edwards was recently the target of a dig by a WWE referee. However, the dig resulted in fans calling the latter out, prompting him to respond on Twitter.

Aubrey Edwards oversaw the street fight on the latest Rampage episode, where Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale went up against Tay Melo and Anna Jay. During the intense bout, Soho was seen bleeding from a hit. Former WWE official Scott Armstrong pointed out in a tweet that Aubrey Edwards had not checked up on the former Riott Squad member despite the latter bleeding profusely.

The remark was quickly contested by a fan who posted a video of Aubrey Edwards checking up on Soho, accompanied by a scathing comment about Armstrong. This prompted the former WWE referee to hit back with another tweet.

"WOW…I posed a question and you diss me. Maybe, Ruby weighs 115lbs…do YOU know what her blood loss tolerance is before passing out? I don’t! Would you stay away from a friend if they were bleeding like that? It’s a show my man, but the people are real…You know better!" tweeted Armstrong.

Wrestling veteran Konnan has previously commented on AEW referee Aubrey Edwards

While the pro-wrestling community seemingly sided with Aubrey Edwards after the critical comments from Scott Armstrong, Konnan has previously criticized her for a different reason.

According to the wrestling veteran, Aubrey Edwards apparently tries to gain attention during matches. In an episode of Keepin' it 100, Konnan explained that while taking attention away from the wrestlers was not advisable, he understood the logic behind her actions.

"I agree that you shouldn't take attention away from the wrestlers, and I've always agreed that. And she [Aubrey Edwards] does take attention away from the wrestlers. But you know... people wanna be famous. She wants to brand herself too, you know. So I see nothing wrong with it," said Konnan. [From 2:44 to 3:00]

Aubrey Edwards has been with AEW since the Promotion's inception in 2019. It remains to be seen what the future holds for her in the Jacksonville-based Brand.

