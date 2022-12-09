WCW veteran Konnan accuses 35-year-old female AEW personality of stealing the spotlight away during matches

Konnan believes that AEW matches suffer from the negative involvement of one personality, the referee Aubrey Edwards.

Aubrey Edwards has been one of the more prominent staff members of Tony Khan's promotion. Despite not being a wrestler herself, she has been accused of dominating the view of the squared circle due to her exaggerated movements. However, she has dismissed such claims as being the criticism of a vocal minority.

In a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, the topic of Aubrey Edwards was brought up by Disco Inferno. Speaking about the accusations against her, Konnan seemed to agree with the general consensus.

"I agree that you shouldn't take attention away from the wrestlers, and I've always agreed that. And she [Aubrey Edwards] does take attention away from the wrestlers. But you know... people wanna be famous. She wants to brand herself too, you know. So I see nothing wrong with it," said Konnan. [From 2:44 to 3:00]

Aubrey Edwards is apparently thought of highly by a former AEW Champion

While Konnan seemingly has reservations against Aubrey Edwards, she is apparently held in high regard by veteran Chris Jericho.

In an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Edwards herself revealed that she had been sought out by the JAS leader, for a match between him and Hangman Adam Page.

"I think the biggest moment for me was when I found out I was going to be doing the first ever title match between Hangman and Jericho. I wasn’t even signed to AEW full time. I only had like a per show deal. So the fact that they were trusting me with this thing, and it’s Jericho, like it’s friggin Chris Jericho, like this is insane. But hearing that he had requested me and Hangman had requested me for this match, like, that’s nerve-wracking as hell." [H/T:WrestlingNews.co]

With regard to her criticisms, it remains to be seen if she will ever provide a response in the foreseeable future.

