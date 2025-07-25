Leila Grey makes blockbuster announcement; her last AEW match was 209 days ago

AEW has one of the most talented women's divisions in the current wrestling landscape. Names such as &quot;Timeless&quot; Toni Storm, Mercedes Mone, Willow Nightingale, Mina Shirakawa, Kris Statlander, Megan Bayne, Thekla, and more are immensely popular. Furthermore, Toni Storm is the reigning AEW Women's World Champion. One of the most skilled names in All Elite Wrestling is Leila Grey. The 35-year-old joined the Jacksonville-based company in 2021 and made her in-ring debut against Tay Conti. She eventually joined Top Flight (Darius and Dante Martin). Even though she hasn't wrestled in AEW since December 2024, her faction is currently in an alliance with Christopher Daniels and Scorpio Sky. This group is collectively known as Sky Flight. Interestingly, Grey recently made a blockbuster announcement on Instagram. Leila Grey announced that she will release her debut full-length album titled &quot;This is Leila&quot; on August 1st, 2025. To promote her upcoming project, the AEW star uploaded a clip from the music video of her song &quot;Baddie&quot; on Instagram. This track was her first career single. It was released in October 2024. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAEW star Leila Grey on why she uses the same name for music and wrestling Leila Grey's birth name is Catherine Guzman. Interestingly, in the music industry, she goes by her ring name instead of her real name. The 35-year-old recently appeared on Hey! (EW). In this interview, she revealed that Leila Grey was always her music name. She simply didn't create a new on-screen name when she began wrestling and stuck to her music name. &quot;For music, actually. Yes, because I am a singer slash kind of a rapper. But yes, Leila Grey was actually my music name, my stage name that I was using to perform under as. Then when I started wrestling, I’m like, well, I don’t want to create another name. I can’t have all these names out there. So I just decided to use Leila Grey for that as well.” said Grey. [H/T: Fightful]Leila Grey is a former GLCW Women's Champion and a former MCW Women's Champion. Hopefully, she will hold gold in All Elite Wrestling someday.