"Let them all come in" - Will Ospreay is excited about WWE and AEW star's involvement at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 (Exclusive)

At this week's Wrestle Kingdom 17 event, Will Ospreay will face Kenny Omega to defend the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship.

Last summer, AEW and NJPW co-hosted Forbidden Door, their joint pay-per-view event. Forbidden Door had numerous NJPW wrestlers competing for AEW. Ospreay successfully defended his IWGP United States Championship against Orange Cassidy at the show.

Will Ospreay was in conversation with Kevin Kellam of Sportskeeda Wrestling ahead of Wrestle Kingdom 17. Ospreay expressed his desire for NJPW to throw up the doors and allow all the wrestlers to enter through the Forbidden Door:

"I never know how far the doors open because I'm normally just focusing on myself, family and whatever is in front of me at the moment, but like if the doors open and let them all come in. I don't just say, I feel like I'm the best in the world just because everyone else gets to say it when they do a good match, it was just like no one's ever really had the year that, I've had in terms of travel, in terms of consistency and in terms of variety. I don't think there's anyone that's been able to put on the caliber of matches that I have been able to put out there on a whatever basis," said Ospreay.(11:00 - 11:40)

He added that there are numerous dream matchups fans may see if WWE and AEW open their doors:

"I mean obviously if the WWE door is open it's always fascinating and like bring all of you guys like to see if any of them match up to any of my ability like, I'm always up for that and the same goes for AEW same goes to NOVA same goes to all Japan like if the doors open let it come out because like there's so many incredible matches that I believe the fans really do wanna see." (11:43 - 12:06)

You can check out the video below:

At the NJPW x Stardom Historic X-Over event, the first-ever IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion, Kenny Omega, appeared on the big screen. He challenged current champion Will Ospreay to a fight for the title.

Will Ospreay has bashed the AEW star for betting with Tony Khan's money

Will Ospreay, who captured the IWGP United States Championship at Dominion, defeated former champion Sanada to capture the vacant title. The leader of the United Empire, Ospreay, has also held the World Heavyweight, Junior Heavyweight, and NEVER Openweight titles with NJPW.

Ospreay made fun of Kenny Omega for wagering Tony Khan's money before their Wrestle Kingdom 17 match in a recent interview with NJPW.

"I think it’s kind of rich coming from him, saying that he gambled, created his own path. He just was.. like “we gambled on ourselves”? You took a bet with a billionaire’s son(‘s money), bruv. Calm down," said Ospreay.

JJ Williams @JJWilliamsWON Kenny Omega Japanese promo.



"NJPW fans, I understand that you’re worried. You’re worried about what might happen if I lose, that this 3 year nightmare will never be over, but don’t worry. That golden age you loved with Kenny as champion is coming back."



Kenny Omega Japanese promo."NJPW fans, I understand that you’re worried. You’re worried about what might happen if I lose, that this 3 year nightmare will never be over, but don’t worry. That golden age you loved with Kenny as champion is coming back."https://t.co/c1FBV0a65X

Wrestle Kingdom 17 will be held at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan, on January 4, 2023 and at the Yokohama Arena in Yokohama, Japan on January 21, 2023. Kenny Omega is getting ready to make his NJPW comeback for the first time since losing to Hiroshi Tanahashi at Wrestle Kingdom 13.

Are you looking forward to seeing Will Ospreay face Kenny Omega? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article.

Guess which WWE legend Goldberg was inspired by? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes