"Let's get another 500," "I use to pray for times like this"- Fans go berserk after Mercedes Mone reaches huge milestone in AEW

By Karan Raj
Modified Oct 08, 2025 16:25 GMT
Mone after retaining the TBS title on Dynamite: Title Tuesday [Image via AEW's YouTube]

Mercedes Mone has made fans go berserk online after achieving a major milestone in AEW.

Mercedes Mone is arguably one of the most bankable stars in AEW, not just in the company's women's division. The CEO, who debuted in the Jacksonville-based promotion in March 2024, quickly made an impact and, within a few months at Double or Nothing in May, captured the TBS title, which she has held ever since. On the latest edition of Dynamite: Title Tuesday, Mone successfully defended her TBS title against debutant Lacey Lane (fka Cayden Karter), who had answered her open challenge for the title.

The win also confirmed that Mone will officially hit a major milestone, which is 500 days as TBS champion, and today is that day.

Fans have since erupted on X congratulating Mone on the milestone. You can check out some of those reactions below:

While the majority of the fans lauded the achievement, there were some fans who believed that AEW did not do the reign much justice.

One fan even commented on how likely Mone is to break WWE star Jade Cargill's record of 508 days holding the title.

AEW star Mercedes Mone is looking to match Ultimo Dragon's championships record

Mercedes Mone has earned the moniker '9 belts Mone' as she simultaneously holds that many number of championships, which include the TBS Championship, CMLL World Women’s Championship, EWA Women’s Championship, RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship (which consists of the RevPro Women’s Championship and the Queen of Southside title), Prime Time Wrestling Women’s Championship, BestYa Wrestling Women’s Championship, Discovery Wrestling Scottish Women’s Championship, and the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Winner belt.

The CEO is now aiming to add another title to her arsenal as she challenges TNA star Jody Threat for her WPW Women’s Championship on October 19. If Mone succeeds in her mission, the CEO will have matched legendary wrestler Ultimo Dragon's record of holding 10 titles simultaneously.

Time will tell if Mone will win the WPW Women's title and achieve her goal.

Edited by Karan Raj
