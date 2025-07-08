"Let the war continue," "It's just really sad now" - AEW fans are furious after WWE officially announces new event

AEW's upcoming slate of events will be facing very stiff competition from its primary rival promotion, WWE. It was recently announced that the sports entertainment juggernaut will be running a venue next month where the Tony Khan-led company has plans for future programs. Fans have now reacted to the revelation on social media.
All Elite Wrestling is gearing up for its upcoming stadium show, All In : Texas, later this Saturday. While Tony Khan and his creative team have been hard at work building an exciting card for the event, WWE has been loading up the pay-per-view weekend with multiple shows of its own, including the 40th edition of Saturday Night's Main Event, NXT's The Great American Bash, and the long-awaited sequel to the 2018 all-women's program, Evolution.
The following month, AEW has a multi-week residency planned for the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, where the company will host both Dynamite and Collision. Recently, it was pointed out on X/Twitter that WWE will be airing the August 19 edition of NXT from The Met (also in Philly), just over a week ahead of the Jacksonville-based promotion's scheduled events.
Fans on the social media platform were quick to respond to the topic. While several users called out WWE for seemingly continuing to counter-program against AEW shows, others argued that the episode of NXT in question will emanate from a different venue a week before the All Elite Wrestling residency in the 2300 Arena.
"But there's no counter programming," tweeted a user.
"I’m not even surprised anymore," claimed another user.
"So they can run in an arena they’ve run before a week before an [All Elite Wrestling] event? When would it be acceptable to run there," argued a fan.
"We've known that for months, plus it's not really gonna hurt [All Elite Wrestling] when they are staying there for a while, plus it's a cool arena, no complaints here," wrote another fan.
The landscape of All Elite Wrestling television could look very different in August in the aftermath of All In.
Match card for AEW All In 2025
AEW will be hosting the 2025 iteration of All In at the Globe Life Field stadium in Arlington. A number of bouts have been announced for the PPV, with championships and future title opportunities at stake. Check out the match card so far below:
- Casino Gauntlet Match for a future shot at the Men's World Championship
- Casino Gauntlet Match for a future shot at the Women's World Championship
- Adam Cole (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher [TNT Championship Match]
- The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. The Patriarchy vs. JetSpeed [World Tag Team Championship 3-Way Match]
- The Young Bucks vs. Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay
- International Champion Kenny Omega vs. Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada [AEW Unified Championship Match]
- Toni Storm (c) vs. Mercedes Mone [Women's World Championship Match]
- Jon Moxley (c) vs. Hangman Adam Page [Men's World Championship Texas Death Match]
It remains to be seen what Tony Khan and company have in store for viewers this weekend.
