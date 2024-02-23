"Lets see how they defend THIS hiring.....YIKES!" - Fans react to allegations against latest AEW hiring

Fans have reacted on social media to allegations against the latest AEW hiring.

Jennifer Pepperman served as a WWE writer and producer for SmackDown after joining the promotion in 2017. After spending several years in WWE, she left the company recently and was almost immediately signed by Tony Khan.

However, Tony's latest signing has a controversial background. Last year, former WWE employee Brittany Abrahams filed civil discrimination against WWE, Vince McMahon, and several other employees. One of the names involved in the lawsuit was that of Jennifer Pepperman.

However, since then, the lawsuit against the individuals has been dismissed by Pepperman.

But that wasn't enough for wrestling fans who recognized Jennifer's name from the lawsuit and have taken to social media to voice their opinions on AEW's latest hiring.

Ricky Starks recalled how he was hired by AEW

Ricky Starks has come a long way in his AEW career. Right from his debut match against Cody Rhodes, Starks has shown that he belongs with some of the biggest names in the business.

During a recent interview with Hold the Mayo, Starks went into detail about how he was hired by AEW President via text message.

"I didn't re-sign [with NWA] because I felt like I had hit my ceiling already," Starks said. "I quit, basically, right when COVID happened. So I had no paycheck. So I was making all my money online from my t-shirts on my website. I had did [sic] this video. I make these different vignettes, these videos... A promotional package for myself. I direct all of them, I pay for all of them, [and] I produce all of them. And I had posted it online. I posted it online, and Cody [Rhodes] had replied to it, 'Oh, this is cool!' That was... That may have been in May or something like that. [When] the end of May comes around, I get an email from him saying, 'Hey, we want you to come in and do this Open Challenge for the TNT title.' I said, 'Okay. I'm just cooped up in my house right now. I'll do it.'"

Ricky Starks continued:

"So, I have the match. And then I walk to the back, and people were just like, 'That was good. Good job. Blah, blah, blah. Good job!' But I didn't hear anything about if I had a job or not. People were just like, 'Man, you may have a job. You did really good!' So I go home, and then the night that it airs, the match itself, I get a text from Tony like, 'I'd like to offer you this deal... I'd like to offer you a contract.'" [H/T - WrestlingInc.]

It remains to be seen if Jennifer Pepperman will be able to make an immediate impact in AEW's creative direction.

