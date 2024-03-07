Lex Luger reveals the one instruction WWE gave him after he was allowed to attend Sting's final match in AEW

The WWE and WCW legend Lex Luger, who was present at AEW Revolution Pay-Per-View to attend The Icon Sting's last match, disclosed what instructions the Stamford-based promotion gave him while attending the All Elite event.

At the recent AEW Revolution PPV, Sting entered the squared circle one last time to wrestle his farewell match. In order to greet The Icon, his long-time friends and legends such as The Nature Boy, Ric Flair, Lex Luger, Diamond Dallas Page, and more were present at the Greensboro Coliseum.

However, Luger and DDP are still associated with WWE through legends deals. During their appearance on a recent episode of the Busted Open Radio, Lex Luger and DDP reflected on attending AEW Revolution for Sting's last match.

Luger also revealed that WWE asked him and DDP not to be on camera or be a part of The Icon's last match at AEW Revolution:

"The crowd was phenomenal, they stayed hot, they were lit for the match. They got us out there so we kinda soaked in the atmosphere. [DDP interrupted, 'Off camera'] WWE is class you know, we can go and everything, just don't be on camera or be a part of the match, it was an incredible evening." [From 00:00 to 00:22]

WWE legend clarified why he couldn't attend Sting's last match

Prior to the AEW Revolution PPV, the WWE legend Kevin Nash said that he couldn't be present during Sting's retirement. After facing online backlash, Nash clarified why he couldn't be there while speaking on his Kliq This podcast:

"I never said that [that I was on the WWE payroll]. What I said is 'I’m a WWE guy.' I can’t have a picture of me in the crowd and underneath it says, ‘Is All Elite.’ I just can’t have that. It just doesn’t work. One of my closest friends is Paul Levesque. As much as I love Steve and I know he will only have one last match, I will watch it."

Nevertheless, The Icon got a great send-off with his friends and legends coming to greet him during his last-ever match, and it remains to be seen what the future holds for the WWE Hall of Famer.

Do you think Kevin Nash made the right call by not attending The Icon's last match? Sound off using the discuss button.

