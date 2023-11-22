LFI member jokingly threatens to break international star's ankle on AEW TV, gets a surprising response

A popular Hollywood star has been called out and threatened to get his ankle broken by a member of the La Facción Ingobernable (LFI) faction following his appearance at the recent AEW Full Gear PPV.

The member in question is Jose Garcia. Jose is the assistant of the LFI faction and has been assisting them since the formation of the group. He was also in the group's corner when Rush and Dralistico competed in the four-way ladder match for the AEW World Tag Team Titles at the Full Gear PPV recently.

After LFI failed to win the title, Jose took to Twitter to blame popular Hollywood actor and comedian, Ken Jeong. Jeong was present at the PPV in the front row. Garcia accused him of supporting Ricky Starks. Later, a user took notice of the tweet and urged Jose to fight Jeong and Claudio Castagnoli in a 2-on-1 handicap match.

Nonetheless, Jose The Assistant came up with a response, as he invited the international star, Ken Jeong to appear on AEW TV and also threatened to break his ankle on Live TV.

"People on here always trying to get me to fight someone. @kenjeong cheering when LFI was in danger, I saw it and publicly called him out. Now #WrestlingTwitter wants to see us fight. OK THEN, have em sign a waiver and i’ll break his ankle on #AEW live TV and come out on @TMZ"

AEW World Tag Team Champions retained their title at Full Gear

As mentioned earlier, the World Tag Team Titles were on the line in a four-way ladder match at the Full Gear PPV. Ricky Starks and Big Bill defended their title against LFI, FTR, and Kings of the Black Throne.

The ladder match was a rock 'n' roll ride from start to finish with so much brutality. In the end, Starks managed to climb the ladder and successfully retrieve the championship belts.

Overall, the All Elite tag team division gave it their all in the ladder match. Henceforth, it remains to be seen what's the next challenge for the Tag Champs.