"Like Stacy Keibler did with those long legs" - Wrestling veterans draws comparisons between AEW star and WWE legend

Jim Cornette has drawn parallels between WWE legend Stacy Keibler and AEW star The Bunny.

Stacy Keibler began her wrestling career in World Championship Wrestling (WCW) before WWE bought out her contract. She debuted on SmackDown in 2001 as part of the Invasion storyline. During her stint, Keibler notably teamed up with Torrie Wilson to feud against more future legends, Lita and Trish Stratus.

The 1999 Nitro Girl Search winner wasn't really known for her wrestling, but that never affected her mainstream success. On a recent episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, the former WWE manager likened Keibler's wrestling style to Bunny's.

"I didn't know the Bunny was still on the roster. Uh, no, I don't [want to keep her on the AEW roster]. I don't remember any classic Bunny segments? I think we can do without Bunny. She kind of looks, when she wrestles, like Stacy Keibler did with those long legs. I saw Stacy Keibler throw a kick on RAW one night. And in the early 2000s. And she got off balance and staggered backwards, almost fell backwards through the ropes trying to kick somebody," Jim Cornette said. [11:10 - 11:40]

Jim Cornette commented on Billy Gunn's booking in AEW

Jim Cornette has been vocal about his views on the AEW product. He recently expressed his displeasure with Billy Gunn's booking in the company.

The veteran ringside manager noted that Gunn is as popular as ever in All Elite Wrestling. However, according to Cornette, the company has seemingly failed to capitalize on the Hall of Famer's momentum.

“Billy Gunn, more popular than he’s been in 20-years, maybe ever, and they’re going to do this to him, and get people laughing. And getting people rolling their eyes this whole thing on a show that the only saving grace now is nobody’s watching it,” Jim Cornette added. [01:56 - 02:13]

Billy Gunn broke out of the Gunn Club after his sons betrayed him. Since then, the former DX member has sided with The Acclaimed. As the new AEW Tag Team Champions, they have been feuding with Swerve in Our Glory and The Gunn Club.

The Acclaimed's rise to popularity has been very organic and heartening. Hopefully, the group will continue to go from strength to strength in the coming months.

