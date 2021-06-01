Lio Rush confirms he spoke with Mark Henry at AEW Double or Nothing

Last night at AEW Double or Nothing, we saw the debuts of both Lio Rush and Mark Henry. Interestingly enough, these two men have had quite a history dating back to last year.

Back in May of 2020, Mark Henry threatened to sue Lio Rush over his comments about him, and Rush responded back in kind, saying he could sue him for defaming him in public. It was a very ugly situation, and most wrestling fans thought these two would never cross paths in a wrestling company again.

Last night at AEW Double or Nothing, Lio Rush was revealed as "The Joker" in the Casino Battle Royale. Later on in the evening, Mark Henry was introduced to the crowd as the newest signing to AEW and will heavily contribute to the new AEW show Rampage that starts this August on TNT.

Many wrestling fans immediately began to speculate if Lio Rush and Mark Henry had crossed paths backstage. Lio Rush has now confirmed that they most certainly did.

"For those of you wondering....Yes me and Mark Henry ha a long in depth conversation last night. Looking forward to the future," Lio Rush tweeted.

While Mark Henry has yet to comment, we believe he will comment on the matter tomorrow on Busted Open Radio as he co-hosts tomorrow's show with Dave LeGreca.

While Lio Rush isn't currently under an AEW contract, Tony Khan described the situation with Rush as a "handshake deal" last night during the Double or Nothing Media Scrum following the pay-per-view. Reportedly, Lio Rush signed with New Japan Pro Wrestling, and considering their deal with AEW we'll probably see more of him soon.

Whenever that deal expires, Lio Rush could sign with AEW down the line, and sorting things out with Mark Henry is probably a great step in that process to allow things to work out.

Are you happy to hear Mark Henry and Lio Rush talked things out last night? Do you think we'll hear comments from Henry soon? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.