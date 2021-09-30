AEW star Lio Rush spotted backstage with WWE Hall of Famer

Lio Rush recently took to Twitter to share a backstage image with WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry. Rush, who was well known for being the mouthpiece of Bobby Lashley in WWE, finally made his return to AEW this week.

He initially debuted in Tony Khan's promotion during the Doble or Nothing pay-per-view back in May 2021. Despite announcing his retirement from pro wrestling shortly after the event, Rush continued to wrestle for NJPW in the United States and is now All Elite. Meanwhile, Mark Henry is still signed to AEW, despite being relieved of his commentary duties not too long ago.

After being announced as the latest AEW signing on this week's Dynamite, Lio Rush shared the following image on Twitter and highlighted his All Elite status in the caption:

The image comes as a surprise to wrestling fans, considering both superstars' views about each other in the past.

Did Mark Henry and Lio Rush have a feud?

@TheMarkHenry reveals exclusively on @BustedOpenRadio that he tried to help Lio Rush diffuse backstage issues at WWE and that rookie responsibilities are about respecting the business. https://t.co/PRYW9PjuO0

Back in 2020, Lio Rush and Mark Henry were the talk of the town for the wrong reasons. The duo had an ugly spat which even led to Mark Henry threatening to sue him at one point. Rush started it off by stating via Twitter that the WWE Hall of Famer was someone who buried African-American talent.

Henry lashed out by highlighting how he helped many talents of color get jobs in WWE. He also added that Rush was just looking for attention so that the latter could promote his new album.

Lio Rush then brought up the possibility that he could sue Mark Henry for defamation in return.

As the days passed, the heat of the argument slowly turned cold, and Rush deleted all those tweets. With his recent AEW signing, it looks like the duo have finally buried their ugly past behind them.

