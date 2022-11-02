"Lita was a bang average wrestler at best" - Twitterverse pokes fun at Tony Khan for failing to sign 4 WWE Hall of Famers to AEW

Tony Khan has sought to create the best roster possible for AEW. In his pursuit, he has recruited some of the greatest names in the business. However, a few of his attempts did not succeed, and as people often do, they poked fun at the Jaguars boss.
Earlier this year, Goldberg had just one match left on his contract. Dave Meltzer reported that the All Elite Wrestling head booker would be interested in signing the former WCW Heavyweight Champion. It never transpired, of course. That wasn't the only attempt he made to sign a wrestling megastar.
Tony Khan also tried to get Lita on board on more than one occasion. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported many months back that Tony Khan wanted to sign Lita in 2019. Tony Khan later had discussions with the WWE Hall of Famer in 2021 to work on a program against Britt Baker at All Out 2021, but that never materialized either.
A fan on Twitter made a list of 4 legendary figures Tony Khan was unsuccessful in getting to AEW, while a number of other users chimed in on the matter.
However, many felt that Tony Khan and his promotion didn't really lose much considering the fact that the wrestlers in question are way past their peaks.
Kurt Angle turned down multiple AEW offers
Kurt Angle, one of the biggest names in wrestling history, turned down more than one offer to show up in the Jacksom-ville based promotion. Earlier this year, the former Olympian said the following:
"[AEW] actually wanted me to wrestle, in particular," Angle revealed on NBC Sports' "Ten Count". "Tony Khan gave me a call and wanted me to wrestle. They offered me a pretty good deal, but I just can't do it anymore. I wish I could but it's just not possible. They did offer me two different times, and they did want me to do an on-camera personality as well or a non-wrestling role. I actually turned that down as well." (h/t: WrestlingInc)
Tony Khan has signed the likes of Saraya, Bryan Danielson, Christian Cage and CM Punk despite all of them having major injury scares in their careers. While he may not have succeeded with Lita or Goldberg, the roster is pretty solid.
Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Is his AEW run actually over? A wrestling legend speaks his mind here