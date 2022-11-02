"Lita was a bang average wrestler at best" - Twitterverse pokes fun at Tony Khan for failing to sign 4 WWE Hall of Famers to AEW

Tony Khan has sought to create the best roster possible for AEW. In his pursuit, he has recruited some of the greatest names in the business. However, a few of his attempts did not succeed, and as people often do, they poked fun at the Jaguars boss.

Earlier this year, Goldberg had just one match left on his contract. Dave Meltzer reported that the All Elite Wrestling head booker would be interested in signing the former WCW Heavyweight Champion. It never transpired, of course. That wasn't the only attempt he made to sign a wrestling megastar.

Tony Khan also tried to get Lita on board on more than one occasion. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported many months back that Tony Khan wanted to sign Lita in 2019. Tony Khan later had discussions with the WWE Hall of Famer in 2021 to work on a program against Britt Baker at All Out 2021, but that never materialized either.

A fan on Twitter made a list of 4 legendary figures Tony Khan was unsuccessful in getting to AEW, while a number of other users chimed in on the matter.

Unpaid Critic  @Unpaid__Critic 4 Wrestlers Tony Khan tried to sign to AEW, but failed ! 4 Wrestlers Tony Khan tried to sign to AEW, but failed ! https://t.co/vVbaVhx3SX

Manú #MomoRedBelt @MANu_25_2_



He literally asked them insurance 🤣 @Unpaid__Critic I heard the Kurt Angle reportHe literally asked them insurance 🤣 @Unpaid__Critic I heard the Kurt Angle reportHe literally asked them insurance 🤣

𝗞𝗔𝗠𝗠𝗬 ⭕️ HOWDY @kammy_wrestling

He just used it for leverage. @Unpaid__Critic I don't believe edge seriously considered it.He just used it for leverage. @Unpaid__Critic I don't believe edge seriously considered it.He just used it for leverage.

🐇TrapDemoLord🐰 @WhiteGurlsTrap @Unpaid__Critic All Tony can do is sign someone that already made. When is he gonna build a star @Unpaid__Critic All Tony can do is sign someone that already made. When is he gonna build a star

TheIWCSlayer @TheIwcSlayer @Unpaid__Critic They didn't want to ruin their legacies simple not everyone wants to be 65yo still doing dives off balconies thru tables still @Unpaid__Critic They didn't want to ruin their legacies simple not everyone wants to be 65yo still doing dives off balconies thru tables still

However, many felt that Tony Khan and his promotion didn't really lose much considering the fact that the wrestlers in question are way past their peaks.

Chris L @Dinahmoehum_ @GDupieds @Unpaid__Critic Not me. Lita was a bang average wrestler at best in her peak, Goldberg would have had to be the most protected and perfectly booked wrestler ever to be of any use and that would have been very brief. I have minus desire to see either. @GDupieds @Unpaid__Critic Not me. Lita was a bang average wrestler at best in her peak, Goldberg would have had to be the most protected and perfectly booked wrestler ever to be of any use and that would have been very brief. I have minus desire to see either.

Chris L @Dinahmoehum_ @Unpaid__Critic To be fair, no one is losing sleep over not signing Lita or Goldberg. Edge maybe could have been good and Angle probably could have done a few things, but this is hardly a slight on Tony Khan. @Unpaid__Critic To be fair, no one is losing sleep over not signing Lita or Goldberg. Edge maybe could have been good and Angle probably could have done a few things, but this is hardly a slight on Tony Khan.

Jade Cardigan @CollectCinema @Unpaid__Critic Goldberg would be pretty bad. Lita was worth the shot, but their division isn't enticing enough, Edge really only used them for leverage, and Angle was a bad idea. I wish Angle could still go, but I doubt it. @Unpaid__Critic Goldberg would be pretty bad. Lita was worth the shot, but their division isn't enticing enough, Edge really only used them for leverage, and Angle was a bad idea. I wish Angle could still go, but I doubt it.

Kurt Angle turned down multiple AEW offers

Kurt Angle, one of the biggest names in wrestling history, turned down more than one offer to show up in the Jacksom-ville based promotion. Earlier this year, the former Olympian said the following:

"[AEW] actually wanted me to wrestle, in particular," Angle revealed on NBC Sports' "Ten Count". "Tony Khan gave me a call and wanted me to wrestle. They offered me a pretty good deal, but I just can't do it anymore. I wish I could but it's just not possible. They did offer me two different times, and they did want me to do an on-camera personality as well or a non-wrestling role. I actually turned that down as well." (h/t: WrestlingInc)

Tony Khan has signed the likes of Saraya, Bryan Danielson, Christian Cage and CM Punk despite all of them having major injury scares in their careers. While he may not have succeeded with Lita or Goldberg, the roster is pretty solid.

