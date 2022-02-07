3 AEW rumors we hope are true and 2 we hope aren't: Tony Khan interested in signing Goldberg; former RAW star set to debut on Dynamite soon?

Welcome back to another exciting edition of AEW rumors that we hope are true and those we hope aren't. Tony Khan has sparked massive discussions on social media since making a forbidden door announcement last week.

We've also come across reports suggesting a potential name who could be making his AEW debut very soon. And speaking of potential debuts, Matt Hardy has dropped another hint regarding Jeff Hardy's pro wrestling return.

Lastly, with Goldberg's WWE contract set to expire, there are rumors that Mr. Khan could reach out to the legend.

Now, let's quickly dive into the top rumors of the week.

#5. Hopefully not true: AEW President Tony Khan interested in signing Goldberg

Goldberg recently made a stunning return to WWE Smackdown this week, where he challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia later this month.

It's worth noting that the 55-year-old legend has only one match left on his contract, and his upcoming title bout against The Tribal Chief could very well be his last in Vince McMahon's company.

In regards to the situation, Dave Meltzer recently reported that Tony Khan could be gunning to sign Goldberg once his current deal expires. However, the wrestling journalist believes WWE will renew the former Universal Champion's contract:

"But Tony may, you know, and they know that Tony very much will go after Goldberg, and that may be a reason to keep Goldberg because in their minds, you gotta remember they're all 20 years behind. So in their minds, Bill Goldberg is like a superstar, you know, like when the guys now aren't. So Goldberg is a guy they would probably not let go, and they will probably let the current guys go, you know, so we'll have to watch how all this plays out," Meltzer said.

We hope this rumor has no credibility. Tony Khan shouldn't be thinking about investing in someone well past his prime. Goldberg may still be a box-office attraction today, but he wouldn't fit on the type of roster All Elite Wrestling seems intent on developing.

Besides, WWE wouldn't let The Myth go just like that. The company might need the WCW legend to perform in Saudi Arabia events for the foreseeable future.

