Goldberg surprised the WWE Universe by returning and challenging Roman Reigns for his Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber 2022.

He is one of the few Hall of Famers still working as an in-ring performer. However, considering his age, there may not be many matches left in his career. Some fans have speculated if the much-awaited dream match on February 19 will be his last.

Will Goldberg's match against Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2022 be his last match in WWE?

As of now, the answer to that question can be considered, yes. The legendary superstar currently has only one match left on his contract. At Elimination Chamber 2022, he might be his last in-ring encounter ever.

Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns is a confrontation fans have anticipated for years

WWE Show Results @RandomG56934724 Goldberg vs Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship Goldberg vs Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship https://t.co/9sWVqzvDZz

He made his surprise return to the company in 2016 to challenge Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series that year. He would go on to defeat The Beast in under two minutes.

The scene sent shock waves throughout the audience. Since then, he's been portrayed as one of the most dominant competitors to ever step into a squared circle.

The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion uses the spear as his finisher, and so does the Tribal Chief. Fans have been waiting for them to use their versions of the punishing maneuver against each other in a singles showdown since 2016.

WWE originally booked the bout for WrestleMania 36. However, Roman Reigns did not appear at the event and was replaced by Braun Strowman.

'Da Man' returned to SmackDown this week to rekindle his feud with Reigns. Hopefully, fans will not be disappointed this time, and the showdown between the two titans will be a contest to remember for years to come.

