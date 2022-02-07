Brock Lesnar not happy with former champion's backstage behavior - Reports

Brock Lesnar won his second Royal Rumble match at this year's event. But there was another story that came out of that match.

One of the men eliminated by Lesnar in the match was Shane McMahon. According to several outlets, the two allegedly had a clash of ideas ahead of the Rumble. Apparently, The Beast Incarnate wasn't too happy with Shane's behavior.

It had been reported that Brock Lesnar and Shane McMahon had gotten into disagreements over the Royal Rumble match. While McMahon wanted the match to be built around him, Lesnar wanted to appear as dominating as he could in the match.

Fightful Select has now also reported that the rumors regarding backstage issues between the two men are true. Lesnar was not happy with the way McMahon conducted himself backstage, while Shane was insistent on getting his way. That did not happen, however.

Shane McMahon was 'let go' after backstage clash with Brock Lesnar

It had previously been reported by Dave Meltzer that Vince McMahon sided with The Beast Incarnate on a lot of Lesnar's ideas. Meanwhile, it was Vince himself who was responsible for nixing a lot of Shane's pitches.

Due to his controversial behavior backstage, Shane O'Mac was quietly let go by WWE and all plans related to him for Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania were dropped. It's also said that the Royal Rumble match being poorly received fell squarely on him.

“Every single story you’ve already heard, multiplied many times over,” was said by one person close to the situation. “He was unprofessional the likes of which left VKM [Vincent Kennedy McMahon] no options but to fire him,'' reported Dave Meltzer

Lesnar won the match in dominant fashion and will now go on to face Roman Reigns for the Universal championship at WrestleMania 38. He will also compete in the Elimination Chamber match this month for the WWE title.

Also Read Article Continues below

Do you think Brock Lesnar will defeat Roman Reigns in the main event at WrestleMania 38? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Who came up with the outrageous idea of Vince McMahon soiling his pants? More details right here.

Edited by Ryan K Boman

LIVE POLL Q. Should Brock Lesnar have won the 2022 Royal Rumble? Yes No 33 votes so far