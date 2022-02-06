NFL Hall of Famer talks about being teammates with Roman Reigns

Many people know that Roman Reigns was a football star at Georgia Tech University before signing with WWE in 2010. He played defensive tackle and was named to the all-conference team in his final season.

The 6'3", 265-pound powerhouse was signed by a couple of NFL teams before his gridiron career eventually ended.

The WWE Universal Champion was known for his ferocious tackling on the field and as a leader in the locker room.

Reigns' leadership was recognized so much by his teammates that he was voted the team's co-captain. Today, the other captain on that team is just as famous as The Tribal Chief.

Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson, who was recently elected to the NFL Hall of Fame, was the other captain on that squad with Roman Reigns.

Johnson, nicknamed 'Megatron' because of his freakish athletic ability, recently appeared on 'The Rich Eisen Show' and talked about being teammates with Roman Reigns.

He said he was happy to see all of Roman's success and even referred to him as 'Joe' during the interview.

After their senior year, Johnson was drafted with the 2nd overall pick by the Lions and went on to have a stellar nine-year career. He is now a member of both the NFL and college Halls of Fame.

He will be remembered forever as one of the most amazing and spectacular wide receivers in the history of the game. Much like Reigns will go down as one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time.

So even though they took different paths, both men went on to huge success in their chosen professions.

Roman Reigns will defend his Universal Championship at WrestleMania 38

Now that Roman has traded the football field for the squared circle, he has a huge challenge awaiting him on April 3rd. He'll put the Universal Championship on the line against Brock Lesnar.

These two are no strangers to one another and have had some titanic battles in the past. Their feud was a highlight for WWE in 2021 and has now carried over into the new year.

So fans have every reason to think that their match in Arlington, Texas will be one to remember.

Do you think Roman Reigns will retain the Universal Championship at WrestleMania?

Also Read Article Continues below

Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

WWE vs. AEW vs. IMPACT - Who were the top performers according to DDP? Find out right here.

Edited by Debottam Saha