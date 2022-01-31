Brock Lesnar to make an important decision on WWE RAW

WWE has announced that Brock Lesnar will appear on RAW this Monday night following his major win at the Royal Rumble.

The Beast Incarnate entered the men's Rumble match at No.3 and eliminated Drew McIntyre in the end to win the bout. He is now guaranteed a World Title match in the main event of WrestleMania 38 after he lost his WWE Championship to Bobby Lashley. The All Mighty captured the Title after Roman Reigns interfered during the bout and attacked Lesnar while the referee was knocked out.

WWE announced on social media that Brock Lesnar will show up on the fallout episode of RAW to decide who he will challenge at the Grandest Stage Of Them All. He'll have to choose between Universal Champion Roman Reigns or WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.

Brock Lesnar broke a 12-year record at the Royal Rumble

Lesnar is no stranger when it comes to creating history wherever he goes. He won the prestigious Royal Rumble match for the second time in his career on Saturday night, and he set a new record in that bout.

The Beast Incarnate broke Edge's record of winning the Rumble while spending the least amount of time spent in the match. Lesnar was in the match for only two minutes and 32 seconds. He eliminated Bad Bunny, Shane McMahon, Randy Orton, Riddle, and Drew McIntyre.

Lesnar will likely pick Roman Reigns as his WrestleMania opponent. Reigns cost the former WWE Champion his match against Lashley, so he will be out looking for revenge.

Reigns and Lesnar are two of the biggest superstars in the entire industry right now, and it'll be interesting to see how things will pan out as the road to WrestleMania officially begins.

Which Champion should Lesnar go after? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

