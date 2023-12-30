"Literally should've been doing this all year" - Fans urge AEW to make one major change

AEW recently ran their Dynamite special: New Year Smash from a smaller arena than usual, which has gotten an amazing response from the fans on social media. The fans believe the company should consider making this a permanent move as it makes the presentation better.

The Jacksonville-based promotion is often on the verge of criticism and called a sinking ship due to the lack of ticket sales and empty arenas for their Dynamite, Collision, and Rampage shows.

However, the recent feedback from the fans has been amazing, as posted by a Twitter account below.

"This is what they need to do!!! Book small arenas!!"

The fans reacted to the clip with some great comments:

"Literally should've been doing this all year"

Tony Khan has finally commented on the recent AEW departures

AEW President Tony Khan recently commented on the major names who left the Jacksonville-based promotion and also teased some new arrivals to the promotion.

The recent departures include Dana Massie (wife of Matt Jackson), QT Marshall, and Rafael Morffi, who was the vice president of Live events in AEW.

On the World's End media call, TK said he's excited about the company's future and will be scouting more talents that will help the promotion.

“I have certainly been looking at making more hires and growing the company, and I’m working on stuff I’m really excited about. At the end of the year, of course not unusual sometimes in businesses for contract things to expire, December 31st, at the end of the year and new cycles to start January 1st. Just like the name of the pay-per-view this Saturday, World’s End, it’s going to be a new group and there’ll be some new things happening and I’m really excited about it.” [37:03 - 37:40]

Tony Khan further commented on the recent talents who departed from the company and stated that he appreciates the contributions they made to AEW.

“I would be remiss not to say I’m grateful for all the contributions of the people [who are leaving], and going forward I think we have some things to announce and I’m looking forward to that, but definitely working on some cool stuff to try to continue growing the company, both on the wrestling side, most importantly in my opinion, and the business side.” [37:41 - 38:12]

