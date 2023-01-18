"Little bulls**t" - Ric Flair says returning AEW star embarrassed himself against Bryan Danielson

Ric Flair is known for many things in wrestling, but one of the main things is his signature chops, and one of Bryan Danielson's most recent opponents embarrassed themselves in the eyes of the Nature Boy for how weak their chops were.

The star in question is Konosuke Takeshita, who went to war against the American Dragon on the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite. The two men beat the color out of each other at KIA Forum, with the former WWE Superstar eventually coming out on top.

During the match, Takeshita decided to take a page out of Ric Flair's book by hitting Danielson with a series of chops while Bryan was on the floor, which has seemingly upset the two-time WWE Hall of Famer.

Speaking on his To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair was asked by his co-host Conrad Thompson who he thinks is a young star that could become a big deal in the near future. This must have triggered something in Flair's head as he decided to slam how weak Takeshita's chops were.

“I’ll give you an example of what I thought was just little bulls**t, and I know it’s your favorite guy. The Japanese guy, the Japanese young man that was chopping [Bryan] Danielson on his knees the other night... come on, those chops couldn’t have broken an egg. If you’re going to chop somebody g*d d**n hit them hard, it’s not going to hurt you.” [30:21-30:51]

Flair elaborated by saying that if Takeshita had hit any of the Japanese wrestlers in the 1980s the way he hit Bryan Danielson, he would have been beaten up in the locker room.

“Give me a break, it’s embarrassing! In Japan in the 80s that Japanese kid would have gotten the s**t slapped out of him just walking back into the locker room door. If you’re going to hit someone like that, trying to get the crowd to go ‘woooo’ or get a reaction, you’ve got to hit them hard. I’m not knocking him, I’m just telling you it just didn’t look good.” [31:01-31:30]

Bryan Danielson will be in action this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite

The challenge that was laid out to Bryan Danielson by AEW World Champion MJF was simple. Win every match he competes in until February 8th, and not only will he get a shot at the 'Triple B' at the Revolution pay-per-view on March 5th, but the match will also be a 60-minute Iron Man match.

Bryan has already beaten the aforementioned Konosuke Takeshita, as well as Tony Nese and Ethan Page. However, the American Dragon faces another tough test this week on AEW Dynamite.

On the upcoming episode of Dynamite, Bryan will take on former ROH World Champion Bandido, who himself kicked off his year in AEW with a win over Christopher Daniels.

If Bryan Danielson can beat Bandido, that will leave only three more episodes of Dynamite for MJF to have opponents lined up for before he has to agree to the match at Revolution.

