Liv Morgan and more react to AEW star's birthday celebration

Despite the rivalry between WWE and AEW, many wrestling talents remain friendly across the promotional divide. This was demonstrated today when Women's World Champion Liv Morgan and others wished All Elite Wrestling's Tay Melo a happy birthday.

Tay Melo turned 29 today and shared her celebrations on social media. The Brazilian star has been absent from AEW TV for more than a year, with her last match coming on the January 13, 2023 edition of Rampage. She and her husband, fellow All Elite star Sammy Guevara, welcomed a daughter in November last year.

Mellow took to Instagram today to celebrate her 29th birthday, giving thanks to God and calling herself blessed:

"Happy birthday to me 🤣 I’m incredibly blessed and grateful, let’s celebrate 🎉 To God the Glory ❤️," wrote Melo.

Several current and former wrestling stars responded in the comments, including Julia Hart, WWE's Liv Morgan, and former IIconics member Peyton Royce (aka Cassie Lee). Check out the reactions below:

Wrestlers react on Tay Melo's birthday

Tay Melo is currently working hard to get back into the ring and recently promised fans that she'd be ready to return within a couple of months.

AEW star Sammy Guevara sends emotional message to his wife on her birthday

Sammy Guevara has also been absent from AEW TV for some time, although his absence was originally due to a suspension. The 30-year-old is a three-time TNT Champion but is currently the only member of the 'Four Pillars' not being featured in a prominent spot.

Guevara married Tay Melo in August 2022, and the two often share updates of their life together as they raise their young daughter. The Spanish God sent out a heartfelt message today in celebration of his wife's birthday:

"To my best friend, Thank you for everything you do for me and our family. Thank you for giving us a beautiful little mini us. Rather we are traveling the world or just on our couch there is no other place I’d rather want to be than next to you! Today is for you @taymelo Happy Birthday you beautiful soul [red heart emoji]," Sammy Guevara wrote.

Sammy Guevara recently teased returning to compete for the TNT Championship, which was vacated by Adam Copeland due to injury. If the former Inner Circle member wants a shot at winning the title for the fourth time, he'll need to compete in the TNT Championship Ladder Match at the upcoming Forbidden Door pay-per-view.