Liv Morgan reacts after former WWE Superstar lit an oven on fire

After former WWE Superstar CJ Perry (fka Lana) lit an oven on fire, Liv Morgan took to social media to react to the incident.

Perry celebrated her 39th birthday on March 24, 2024. Liv Morgan and Sonya Deville, two of her good friends from WWE, decided to spend the day with her, pampering her on the special occasion.

Liv Morgan and CJ Perry often hang out together. Taking to Twitter, the former SmackDown Women's Champion shared that the AEW star lit an oven on fire. Morgan also made a funny remark about how her pro wrestling skills helped her to put out the fire before it went out of control.

"When @CJPerry starts an oven fire & you only know how to use a fire extinguisher & put out the flames because of Extreme Rules 2022. Thank you for wrestling," she tweeted, sharing pictures of the oven.

WWE legend recalls how it felt being slapped by CJ Perry

During her time in the sports entertainment juggernaut, CJ Perry was involved in a segment with Dutch Mantell (fka Zeb Colter). The AEW star slapped the WWE legend as part of the memorable interaction.

Mantell recently recalled the segment and disclosed how he felt after receiving a tight slap on the face, courtesy of Perry.

"CJ Perry slapped me one time on TV. I said, 'Don't make it look fake whatever you do.' She hit me but on my ear. I swear to God she da** near knocked me out," he said on Story Time with Dutch Mantell.

The segment was part of a storyline where Miro (fka Rusev) and the former Lana were feuding with The Real Americans (Dutch Mantell & Jack Swagger).

