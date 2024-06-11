Liv Morgan receives a message from former WWE star after intimate moment with Dominik Mysterio

A former WWE star has sent a message to her real-life friend and current Women's World Champion, Liv Morgan. The message came after Morgan's much-talked-about interaction with Dominik Mysterio on RAW.

The former WWE star in question is CJ Perry (fka Lana). She is apparently still signed to AEW but has not been seen on TV since December last year. Perry is a close friend of Liv Morgan, as the two often share photos with each other on social media.

Speaking of Morgan, she is currently involved in a romantic angle with Dominik Mysterio. On this week's RAW, Zelina Vega pushed Liv Morgan while she was standing on the apron. As a result, she awkwardly landed on Dominik, who was at ringside.

After the intimate moment on RAW, Liv Morgan shared a post on her Instagram, showing off her look for the show. CJ Perry noticed the reel and shared it on her Instagram Story. Perry also wrote the following in the caption of her story:

"So pretty and so perfect."

CJ Perry's Instagram story about Morgan

Veteran says world champion is suffering due to Liv Morgan's angle

The romantic angle between Morgan and Dominik Mysterio is currently one of the most interesting things going on in pro wrestling. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo thinks World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest is suffering because of it.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo said the following about the impact of the Morgan-Dominik angle on Priest's title reign:

"The worst part about it is you’re making Priest look like a freaking mo*on. I swear right after Priest won the title at WrestleMania, they had him in the Yankees booth. Here we are, He is standing there with JD McDonagh, Dominik, and the key to Liv’s room."

Priest will lock horns with Drew McIntyre in a World Heavyweight Title match at Clash at the Castle on Saturday. It remains to be seen whether Morgan will attempt to influence the bout's outcome.

Are you interested in the angle between Morgan and Dominik Mysterio? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

