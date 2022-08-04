"That's not the ideal thing to be in" - Former WWE Champion hated living in John Cena's guest house for famed series

John Cena is arguably the best-known modern wrestler, and much like The Rock, the star has broken out into Hollywood and the Silverscreen. However, during one of his earlier series, a former WWE Champion had to live with him, something the star didn’t particularly enjoy.

Today, John Cena is making a name for himself in the film industry. Notably, Cena has ventured out into other avenues as well, such as rapping. Before this, The Leader of Cenation ventured into film briefly, as well as his numerous appearances on WWE’s Total Bellas, alongside current AEW star Bryan Danielson.

During his appearance on The Sessions with Renee Paquette at Starrcast V, Danielson recalled how he hated filming Total Bellas.

“I hate filming reality television. You’re constantly changing clothes on the same day to go film something to pretend like it’s a different day. This is supposed to be real. Can’t I just wear my same clothes? They’re like, ‘No, you cannot,” Danielson said.

Danielson continued, recalling having to live in John Cena’s guest house.

“Brie was on the road full time with wrestling, so she was leaving on Fridays and not coming back on Wednesdays. We’d film Wednesday, Thursday, and she leaves on Friday. I’m in John Cena’s guest house. There’s all these rules. I’ve got the dog. I love John. I think John is great, but that’s not the ideal thing to be in.” (H/T: WrestleTalk)

Total Bellas was a spin-off from Total Divas and the series lasted for 6 seasons from October 2016, to January 2021. Due to Nikki Bella's real-life break-up with John Cena, he only appeared on the first three seasons, while Danielson had to continue on until its cancelation.

Despite not liking his stay with John Cena, Bryan Danielson’s real issue with the show were the manufactured arguments

Other than appearing alongside John Cena on Total Bellas, Bryan Danielson has not had any acting gigs. But, considering his bad experience with the WWE reality show, he might never venture into the world of Hollywood.

During the same appearance on The Sessions, The American Dragon detailed how a manufactured argument devolved into a real-life argument with Nikki Bella.

"They manufacture these arguments that sometimes turn into real arguments. One of the arguments got real. It actually started with me and Nicole having an argument because Brie and I had bought this property. We were going to build a house. I wanted it to be a smaller house. Nicole wanted it to be a bigger house. It’s not your house. It’s my house.” (H/T: WrestleTalk)

Currently, AEW’s only foray into the reality TV world was Rhodes to the Top, starring both Cody and Brandi Rhodes. It remains to be seen if they’ll return to the medium, but could a renewed show with AEW be something Bryan Danielson might be interested in this time?

