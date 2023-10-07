"LMFAOOOOOO nah they're gonna BURY AEW" - Twitter erupts after WWE teases 7-time World Champion's return on next week's NXT

Following certain popular WWE Superstars scheduled to make appearances in NXT next week, many have wondered if this was done to combat AEW Dynamite. A recent report revealed The Undertaker will be in Orlando that week, leaving fans reeling, as The Deadman could appear on the show as well.

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite was moved to October 10th, a Tuesday, coincidentally the same day as the airing of NXT's weekly episodes. Not long after this revelation, it was announced that John Cena, Cody Rhodes, and Asuka, to name a few, would be appearing on the show.

According to a report from PWInsider, staff from the WWE Performance Center have heard that The Undertaker will be in Orlando the entire next week. To add to this, during the preview for NXT's episode, as shown on SmackDown earlier tonight, The Undertaker's iconic gong played at the end, which could not be a mere coincidence.

October 10th is coincidentally Tony Khan's birthday, and fans were shocked at what could be WWE's gift to him. Many fans have called it overkill, and they said that the promotion should just go all the way and make it a legend's night while they were at it.

After winning last week's rating war, it seems as if NXT isn't finished just yet, and their most awaited show as of recently will be set for this coming week. Fans predict that they will smash AEW's viewership ratings.

One fan even joked that Tony Khan should put MJF in every quarter of the show, seeing as he was one of their biggest draws with regard to viewership.

Update on AEW Dynamite's programming future

With AEW Dynamite ongoing for four years now, and running, the show's future has been in question. Via a recent report, it seems that Warner Bros. Discovery may not be going anywhere any time soon.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, currently, Dynamite's partnership with TBS was currently scheduled to be until the third quarter of 2025. This indicated that WBD was ready to strike up a new contract once their current one expires by 2024.

“For what this is worth, Andrew Zarian (host of WrestlingObserver) reported that AEW Dynamite is listed on the schedule for TBS through the third quarter of 2025. Now, TV schedules change in the blink of an eye, but that would indicate that WBD is very confident they will be getting a deal when the current one expires at the end of 2024,” he wrote.

Despite some heavy competition from WWE, Dynamite has been going strong, and may continue to go strong for years to come. Following this week's announcements for the upcoming incredible show in store from NXT, it will be interesting to see what Tony Khan does to combat this.

What would you want to see happen on AEW Dynamite? Let us know in the comments section below.

