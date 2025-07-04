“Logic is out of the window”- WWE veteran bashes Hangman Page for AEW All in match stipulation

At All In 2025, Jon Moxley will defend the AEW World Championship against "Hangman" Adam Page in a Texas Deathmatch. This showdown is expected to be brutal and bloody. Furthermore, most fans want Page to end the former Dean Ambrose's reign of terror.

The stipulation for the above match was proposed by "Hangman" Adam Page on Dynamite 300. Fans rejoiced when it was made official. However, according to former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Vince Russo, Moxley and Page should have battled in a steel cage match.

In a recent episode of Behind The Turnbuckle Studios, the WWE veteran said that since the Death Riders have a history of getting involved in their leader's matches, "Hangman" should have proposed a steel cage match. This would have allowed a proper one-on-one bout. Additionally, Russo accused the 2025 Owen Hart Cup winner of going into business for himself and being illogical.

"A lot of these people are going into business for themselves. Without watching the show or knowing anything about it; if Moxley has a crew. And the crew is always getting involved. Well, Coach, when that happens, what kind of a match do we have? We usually have a steel cage match so it will be a one-on-one match.....but that's the problem coach. Logic is just out of the window in professional wrestling now." [4:37 - 5:44]

"Hangman" Adam Page said that AEW star Swerve Strickland is one of the worst humans he has ever met

The rivalry between "Hangman" Adam Page and Swerve Strickland is generational. In a recent interview with Raj Prashad of Yahoo Uncrowned, the former AEW World Champion said that the New Flavor is one of the worst humans he has ever met. However, he respects his passion and dedication to professional wrestling.

"While I can say that [Strickland is] one of the worst humans that I’ve ever met or encountered in any way, I won’t take away his wrestling ability, his passion, his desire for not just pro wrestling, but for AEW," said Page. (H/T TJR Wrestling)

Page and Strickland last locked horns at All Out 2024 in a lights out steel cage match. Hopefully, this epic rivalry will continue for years.

