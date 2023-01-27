"Long time coming" - Twitter goes berserk over the remote possibility of Finn Balor confronting a debuting star at WWE Royal Rumble 

The Twitterverse is apparently stoked to see Finn Balor confront a debuting star at WWE Royal Rumble this year.

Jay White's contributions to the independent circuit are well recognized. He also previously had ties to AJ Styles, Finn Balor, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows, among others, who were previously part of his faction, the Bullet Club.

The Switchblade has been hailed as one of the best pro wrestlers outside of WWE as of now. Furthermore, even the Stamford-based brand has teased the potential debut of the current Bullet Club leader in the upcoming Royal Rumble event.

The Twitterverse has certainly taken a liking to the possibility. A number of fans took to social media to talk about the dream match between Jay White and Finn Balor.

Sean Slate @slate_s42 Unlikely but a stare down between these two at the Royal Rumble would be wild Unlikely but a stare down between these two at the Royal Rumble would be wild https://t.co/cyhrgbC0dq

Wrestlegend @WrestLegend @slate_s42 I’ve always wanted to see this face off some time down the line in New Japan when Balór is done with WWE @slate_s42 I’ve always wanted to see this face off some time down the line in New Japan when Balór is done with WWE

Wicked Snazzy @BrancoDwayne @slate_s42 It’s seeable because Jay White was mentioned on WWE on BT Sport @slate_s42 It’s seeable because Jay White was mentioned on WWE on BT Sport

Jeremy Krecklow @StryfeE @slate_s42 Sad AJ is also injured cuz having them 3 in the ring together would have been so dope. @slate_s42 Sad AJ is also injured cuz having them 3 in the ring together would have been so dope.

Melodee Yates @QueenMelodee46 @slate_s42 long time coming NOW IT WILL GET REAL INTERESTING 🤔 @slate_s42 long time coming NOW IT WILL GET REAL INTERESTING 🤔

Anthony Pennington @chefanthonyWV @slate_s42 I know this ain't going to happen but imagine Jay wins the rumble and main event WrestleMania the only guy who main event wrestle kingdom and WrestleMania in the same year haha it be insane @slate_s42 I know this ain't going to happen but imagine Jay wins the rumble and main event WrestleMania the only guy who main event wrestle kingdom and WrestleMania in the same year haha it be insane

Isaiah ‘Snitch’ Scott @HappyCorbin @slate_s42 Rumble is too soon, give it closer to mania & you’ll probably get your wish @slate_s42 Rumble is too soon, give it closer to mania & you’ll probably get your wish

Benjamin @Benjamin_S_Jr



I swear even with BulletClub music. He never got a BIG POP in AEW.



He's like adam cole that need to start in NXT and not in Royal Rumble. @slate_s42 Is Jay White really that FAMOUS in USA??I swear even with BulletClub music. He never got a BIG POP in AEW.He's like adam cole that need to start in NXT and not in Royal Rumble. @slate_s42 Is Jay White really that FAMOUS in USA??I swear even with BulletClub music. He never got a BIG POP in AEW. He's like adam cole that need to start in NXT and not in Royal Rumble.

As of now, only time will tell if Jay White will make a surprise appearance at Royal Rumble.

WWE is reportedly interested in signing another former Bullet Club member

While it remains to be seen whether Jay White will join the Stamford-based Promotion, another former member of his Bullet Club faction is apparently being considered as well.

According to a report from Fighful Select, Hikuleo could possibly be joining Triple H's roster in the future. The 6 ft 8 in giant is a force to be reckoned with, having put up a number of notable performances over the years in NJPW.

Furthermore, Hikuleo was challenged to a 'Loser Leaves Japan' Match by the Buller Club leader. This prompted fans to speculate that the star could be leaving the Japanese scene to make his way into the West.

However, it is important to note that the report by Fightful states there are no confirmed talks between the two parties at the moment. As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Hikuleo.

Do you want to see Jay White and Hikuleo in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!

