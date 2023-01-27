"Long time coming" - Twitter goes berserk over the remote possibility of Finn Balor confronting a debuting star at WWE Royal Rumble 

The Twitterverse is apparently stoked to see Finn Balor confront a debuting star at WWE Royal Rumble this year.
Jay White's contributions to the independent circuit are well recognized. He also previously had ties to AJ Styles, Finn Balor, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows, among others, who were previously part of his faction, the Bullet Club.
The Switchblade has been hailed as one of the best pro wrestlers outside of WWE as of now. Furthermore, even the Stamford-based brand has teased the potential debut of the current Bullet Club leader in the upcoming Royal Rumble event.
The Twitterverse has certainly taken a liking to the possibility. A number of fans took to social media to talk about the dream match between Jay White and Finn Balor.
As of now, only time will tell if Jay White will make a surprise appearance at Royal Rumble.
WWE is reportedly interested in signing another former Bullet Club member
While it remains to be seen whether Jay White will join the Stamford-based Promotion, another former member of his Bullet Club faction is apparently being considered as well.
According to a report from Fighful Select, Hikuleo could possibly be joining Triple H's roster in the future. The 6 ft 8 in giant is a force to be reckoned with, having put up a number of notable performances over the years in NJPW.
Furthermore, Hikuleo was challenged to a 'Loser Leaves Japan' Match by the Buller Club leader. This prompted fans to speculate that the star could be leaving the Japanese scene to make his way into the West.
However, it is important to note that the report by Fightful states there are no confirmed talks between the two parties at the moment. As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Hikuleo.
