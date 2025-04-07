Longest reigning champion drops bombshell on Dynasty, calls out AEW bias

Two Owen Hart Cup Tournament matches will take place at AEW Dynasty 2025. The women's showdown will happen between reigning TBS Champion Mercedes Moné and Julia Hart. Meanwhile, Will Ospreay and Kevin Knight will go to battle.

Several prominent names have competed in this tournament since its inception, including the current/longest-reigning ROH Women's World Champion, Athena.

Athena has held the ROH Women's World Title for a staggering 800+ days. She is undoubtedly one of the most dominant names in the current wrestling landscape, having gone undefeated since 2023. Her last defeat was against Willow Nightingale in the semi-finals of the 2023 Owen Hart Cup Tournament.

Interestingly, on AEW Dynasty's Zero Hour pre-show, she was having a conversation with RJ City, Renee Paquette, and Jeff Jarrett, when RJ pointed the above information out. The War Goddess was not pleased to hear this and strongly defended herself by saying that she was the apex predator in Ring of Honor. Additionally, she stated that the only reason she lost to Willow was due to Aubrey Edwards refereeing.

The former WWE star strongly believes that Edwards is biased toward pure AEW stars and does not want to see the ROH Women's World Champion succeed. Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for her and who will finally end her ongoing undefeated run.

