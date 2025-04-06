"Let's see the cheeks" - Major WWE star sends interesting request to Bayley

A major WWE Superstar has made a very interesting request to Bayley ahead of this week's episode of RAW. The Role Model will be challenging Lyra Valyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship tomorrow on the red brand.

Bayley and other superstars had a humorous exchange today on social media ahead of her title match. The veteran shared an image of the Women's Intercontinental Championship cropped around her waist, and Lyra Valkyria responded that her message was cheeky.

The 35-year-old reacted to the Irish by saying, "I'll show you cheeky", which prompted Nia Jax to get involved. The former champion then asked Bayley to reveal her cheeks in a hilarious message.

"Let’s see the cheeks," Jax wrote.

The former leader of Damage CTRL and Lyra Valkyria will also be teaming up this Friday night on SmackDown in a Gauntlet Match. The winning team will go on to challenge The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Bayley reacts to WWE star claiming she had a "BBL"

WWE RAW star Bayley recently commented on Nia Jax claiming she had a Brazilian bu** lift (BBL).

In an interview with Adrian Hernandez on the Unlikely show, last year's Women's Royal Rumble winner discussed The Irresistible Force, accusing her of having a BBL. She stated that Jax was jealous of her and added that she was all natural.

"It's not my fault that I had gained a little weight and it went straight to my cheeks, okay. But I'm proud of that weight and I'm proud of my cheeks. So, if you don't believe that this is real, you ain't never seen a Bay Area girl, sister. This is the realest it'll ever get and you're jealous," she said. [4:58 - 5:15]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

The RAW star defeated IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania XL last year, but is not scheduled for a match at The Show of Shows at the moment. Only time will tell if she and Valkyria can win the Gauntlet Match this Friday on SmackDown to earn a shot at the Women's Tag Team Championship at WWE WrestleMania 41.

