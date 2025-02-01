Major WWE star surprisingly gives graphic NSFW description of Bayley's bu*t; demands she prove it's natural

A major WWE Superstar surprisingly discussed Bayley's backside in a recent interview. She demanded that The Role Model prove she did not have a Brazilian Bu*t Lift (BBL).

Nia Jax and Bayley have clashed several times over the past few months. The Irresistible Force was even the one who ended The Role Model's WWE Women's Championship reign at SummerSlam. Ahead of their match at The Biggest Party of the Summer, Jax referred to her rival as BBL Bayley during a promo on the July 12, 2024, episode of SmackDown.

During a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez on Unlikely, the 40-year-old addressed her comments about Bayley. She claimed the former WWE Women's Champion had to prove her backside was natural. Meanwhile, she surprisingly went on to graphically describe Bayley's behind:

"I think Bayley needs to prove that she doesn't have a BBL. I mean, have you seen that thing? [Hernandez says he appreciates cheeks.] I appreciate cheeks, too. It's clear that I do. But I'm just saying, Bayley has to beat the allegations. She has to beat them. That thing is thanging. I don't know. Is that real? Is that natural? I mean, it looks amazing. It has a nice bounce to it. It's got a great shape to it," Jax said. [H/T: Fightful]

Listen to Nia Jax's comments about Bayley [1:14 onwards]

The former WWE Women's Champion previously explained her "BBL Bayley" comment

In an interview with Tim Battle on the Battleground Podcast last July, Nia Jax explained why she dubbed The Role Model "BBL Bayley" during their promo on SmackDown.

The Irresistible Force claimed she just stated the obvious despite her knowing Bayley's backside was all-natural:

"When we got in there, and she brought up the injuring and all this stuff, it just hit me, and I was literally saying the obvious, what everybody has known for her to have. I have known Bayley long to know that is an all-natural, beautiful Brazilian booty, Latina [laughs], but knowing her for as long as I have and seeing her character develop, I think she’s been more embracing of her God-given talents. So I just stated the obvious," Jax said. [H/T: Fightful]

Bayley and Jax have both declared for tonight's Women's Royal Rumble. It will be interesting to see if they clash during the match.

