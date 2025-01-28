35-year-old massive WWE Superstar is currently at the end of her run, claims Jonathan Coachman

WWE veteran Jonathan Coachman recently slammed the booking of a top RAW superstar. The Coach claimed she was at the end of her run.

Bayley received a massive push last year, winning the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match and then capturing the WWE Women's Championship from IYO SKY at WrestleMania 40. However, several fans and experts have criticized The Role Model's current booking. The 35-year-old recently moved from SmackDown to RAW and has declared for this year's Rumble bout.

After moving to the red brand, Bayley suffered a defeat against Nia Jax. Last night, she had a brief interaction with Rhea Ripley backstage. Speaking on the Behind The Turnbuckle podcast, Coachman claimed The Role Model was at the end of her run:

"Right now, Bayley, to me, is at the end of her run. I know she doesn't wanna admit it. Nobody does. It's a bad thing to talk about. But I just don't care about her anymore. And how they're putting her in all these promos, like it could be me, no, she's way past, to me, she's a nothing story," he said. [From 01:45:09 to 01:45:26]

Jonathan Coachman thinks WWE might be punishing Bayley

Jonathan Coachman previously discussed Bayley's current status on The Coach and Bro Show. He claimed WWE could be punishing The Role Model for her close relationship with AEW star Mercedes Mone (FKA Sasha Banks).

Although Mone left the Stamford-based company on bad terms, she and Bayley's friendship was not affected. The two even continued to attend public events together, which Coachman claimed The Role Model should not have done:

"When you're a big star at one company, this is what you have to understand. There are certain things you cannot do. You can't go to public appearances with another big star from another company. You just can't do that," he said.

It would be interesting to see if Bayley would win her second consecutive Women's Royal Rumble this Saturday.

Please credit Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

