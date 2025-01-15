WWE is seemingly punishing major SmackDown Superstar for relationship with AEW's Mercedes Moné, says veteran

A wrestling veteran recently expressed concern for a top SmackDown star's position in WWE. He claimed the company, creatively led by Triple H, is punishing Bayley for having a close relationship with AEW star Mercedes Moné (FKA Sasha Banks).

In 2022, the erstwhile Sasha Banks walked out during an episode of Monday Night RAW. She later left the Stamford-based company before joining Tony Khan's promotion last year. Despite her departure, the AEW TBS Champion's close friendship with Bayley was seemingly unaffected. The two ladies appeared together at multiple events. They also continued to support each other publicly.

Although Bayley won the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble and held the WWE Women's Championship for 118 days between WrestleMania 40 and SummerSlam, wrestling veteran Jonathan Coachman is seemingly not a fan of her booking. On the latest edition of the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, The Coach said that he believes The Role Model is being punished for being friends with The CEO.

"Bayley, I still believe they are punishing her because her best friend is Moné," he said. [23:56-24:02]

When a fan stated that punishing Bayley for her friendship with the AEW star seemed like a Vince McMahon thing to do, Coachman agreed. However, he pointed out that a top star shouldn't go to public events with a wrestler from another company.

"I guess, it probably is [a Vince McMahon thing to do]. But Tommy, when you're a big star at one company, this is what you have to understand. There are certain things you cannot do. You can't go to public appearances with another big star from another company. You just can't do that," he added. [26:33-26:47]

Bayley is the number-one contender for the WWE Women's Championship

Last Friday on SmackDown, Bayley defeated Nia Jax, Bianca Belair, and Naomi in a Fatal Four-Way Match to become the number-one contender for Tiffany Stratton's WWE Women's Championship. The Role Model is set to challenge The Buff Barbie this Friday.

After winning the Fatal Four-Way, WWE's Instagram account shared a video in which the 35-year-old claimed that her match against the newly crowned champion might be bigger than her WrestleMania XL match against IYO SKY.

"Oh baby! What time is it? It's Bayley time, dude! That's real original, I know. But it's been a long time since I've been a No. 1 [sic] contender. It's been a long time since I've been this da*n excited about winning a championship back. It might be bigger than WrestleMania. I don't know. Tiffy Time is a big time, right?" Bayley said.

It will be interesting to see if the Triple H-led creative team books Bayley to reclaim the championship she lost at SummerSlam 2024.

