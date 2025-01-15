Bayley takes a shot at ex-WWE champion after chaotic brawl on recent show

WWE Superstar Bayley made a surprise return to NXT last night. Following the Tuesday Night Show, The Role Model took a jab at former NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez on social media.

In the closing segment of the January 14, 2025, edition of NXT, The Prodigy addressed her recent championship loss to Giulia. She boasted about her past accomplishments and claimed the women's division would suffer without her.

Bayley returned to NXT after nearly five years and interrupted the young star. She offered Roxanne Perez guidance on learning from defeat. However, The Prodigy dismissed her advice and bragged about surpassing the SmackDown Superstar's records.

The tense exchange escalated into a physical altercation when Perez struck the 35-year-old female star, culminating in a brawl before the show concluded. The company recently shared a video on X (Twitter), showcasing the heated exchange between Bayley and the two-time NXT Women's Champion.

Trending

The Hugger responded to the post and took a shot at Roxanne Perez, criticizing The Prodigy for talking excessively.

"Sorry that @roxanne_wwe runs her mouth too da*n much," she wrote.

Check out Bayley's post below:

Expand Tweet

Bayley makes a bold claim ahead of her championship match on WWE SmackDown

On the January 10, 2025, edition of SmackDown, The Role Model defeated Nia Jax, Naomi, and Bianca Belair in a Fatal Four-Way Match. This victory earned her an opportunity to face Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship in the upcoming episode of the Friday Night Show.

In a video shared by the promotion on Instagram, Bayley claimed that her upcoming title match against The Buff Barbie might be bigger than her WrestleMania XL encounter with IYO SKY. The 35-year-old expressed immense excitement about the possibility of her regaining the title.

"Oh baby! What time is it? It's Bayley time, dude! That's real original, I know. But it's been a long time since I've been a No. 1 [sic] contender. It's been a long time since I've been this da*n excited about winning a championship back. It might be bigger than WrestleMania. I don't know. Tiffy Time is a big time, right?" she said.

It will be intriguing to see if the former Damage CTRL member reclaims the WWE Women's Title next week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback