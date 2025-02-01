  • home icon
Huge current WWE Superstar, not Kevin Owens, admits to having heat with Randy Orton; reveals why

By Ahmed Hamdy
Modified Feb 01, 2025 16:25 GMT
Randy Orton [Image credit: WWE.com]
Randy Orton [Image credit: WWE.com]

A top WWE Superstar recently admitted to having heat with Randy Orton and another active legend. The aforementioned star also explained why.

Nia Jax is one of the most dominant female superstars in the Stamford-based company. The Irresistible Force holds the record for most eliminations in Women's Royal Rumble matches. While she competed in five Women's Royal Rumbles, she also entered the Men's Royal Rumble once in 2019. Although she eliminated Mustafa Ali, Jax was eliminated by Rey Mysterio after the Hall of Famer hit her with a 619 before she received an RKO from Randy Orton.

In a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez on Unlikely, Jax was asked about intergender matches being allowed in the new WWE 2K25 video game and whether she would play her character against The Viper. The Irresistible Force revealed that she would, claiming she has beef with Orton and Mysterio.

"A 100%. It has to be Randy Orton. Randy and I have heat. We have beef. Him and Rey, I mean, Rey too. Rey's gonna get it as well, you know. Hey, they both eliminated me. They teamed up. I got beef with them," she said. [From 0:53 - 1:04]

Not everyone is happy with Triple H in the WWE Hall of Fame

Nia Jax vowed to win the 2025 WWE Women's Royal Rumble

While Rey Mysterio has declared for the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble, Randy Orton's status remains unknown as he has been out of action due to an injury since November. Meanwhile, Nia Jax will compete in tonight's Women's Royal Rumble Match.

While The Irresistible Force vowed to win the Royal Rumble, she brutally attacked the WWE Women's Champion, Tiffany Stratton, last night on SmackDown. Tiffy Time was the one who ended Jax's title reign last month after cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on an episode of the blue brand.

It would be interesting to see if Jax would indeed emerge victorious tonight and challenge Stratton for the title at WrestleMania 41.

Please credit Unlikely and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the above transcription.

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
