WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton confesses she had a crush on major star

By Ahmed Hamdy
Modified Feb 01, 2025 15:07 GMT
Tiffany Stratton is the current WWE Women's Champion. [Images via The Buff Barbie's IG]

Reigning WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton is in a romantic relationship with RAW Superstar Ludwig Kaiser. However, the 25-year-old recently confessed she had a crush on a major Hollywood star.

Over the past few years, several superstars have spoken about their celebrity crushes growing up. For example, Alexa Bliss revealed she was attracted to Academy Award winner Leonardo DiCaprio. Meanwhile, a few Hollywood stars have also admitted to having crushes on WWE Superstars, like Sophie Turner, who revealed she liked John Cena when she was younger.

In a recent interview with Denise Salcedo on Instinct Culture, Tiffany was asked if she ever had a crush on a celebrity. The 25-year-old stated that she was indeed attracted to Hollywood star Zac Efron.

"Yeah, I've definitely had a crush [on a celebrity]. [Do you care to share who it was?] Yeah, it was Zac Efron from High School Musical," she said. [1:48-1:54]

The WWE Women's Champion also revealed she previously used a dating app

While Tiffany Stratton has been romantically involved with Ludwig Kaiser for nearly three years now, the SmackDown star revealed during the same interaction with Denise Salcedo that she previously used a dating application.

The Buff Barbie disclosed that her experience with dating applications was ''bad!''

"I have used a dating app. [Was it a good or a bad experience?] Bad. Let's just say bad," she said.

Stratton first met Kaiser at the WWE Performance Center. The couple started dating in 2022. Although the two superstars are currently on the main roster, they perform on different brands. While The Buff Barbie appears on SmackDown, Ludwig is active on Monday Night RAW. It will be interesting to see if they unite on television in the future.

