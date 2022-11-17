"Excuse me while I melt" - 4 men WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss had a crush on in real life

Growing up, WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss was not allowed to date. Hence, she did not have a boyfriend until her senior year in high school.

The 31-year-old got engaged to former superstar Buddy Murphy as they worked together in the Stamford-based company. However, the couple later split. Earlier this year, Bliss tied the knot with musician Ryan Cabrera.

While the current Monday Night RAW star dated a few men in real life, she had a crush on a few others. The five-time Women's Champion even had a "crush book" when she was younger.

Here are four men WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss had a crush on in real life.

#4. WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss was attracted to Taylor Hanson

Several years before falling in love with Ryan Cabrera, Alexa Bliss had a crush on another musician, Taylor Hanson of the Hanson band.

In an interview with Metro in 2020, the former RAW Women's Champion disclosed that she was attracted to the 39-year-old musician. Earlier that same year, Little Miss Bliss hosted her childhood crush on her Uncool with Alexa Bliss podcast. As she introduced her guest, Bliss spoke about her crush on him.

"Let's drop in on my conversation with my first childhood crush who I may or may not have looked exactly like when I was infatuated with him, Taylor Hanson," she said. (1:05 - 1:13)

During their conversation, Bliss also revealed that she was a diehard fan of the Hanson brothers and prayed every night before she went to sleep to meet them in person when she was younger.

#3. WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss was attracted to Lance Bass

As she seems to have a thing for musicians, Alexa Bliss had a crush on another one growing up. In September 2020, the former RAW Women's Champion hosted NSYNC's Lance Bass on her Uncool with Alexa Bliss podcast. During the interview, she revealed that she was attracted to him when she was younger.

A few days later, she spoke about it again in her interview with Metro. Bliss disclosed that her now-husband told Bass and Taylor Hanson that she had a crush on them when she first met them.

"Those were my childhood crushes. It was so funny, when I first met them Ryan jumped in before we started recording. He goes, 'Just so you know she had a huge crush on you!' I'm like, thanks! Thanks for announcing that! He's funny and loves making it awkward," she said.

During her interview with Bass on her podcast, Bliss revealed to the singer that she once attended an NSYNC concert and told him that she loved him as he stood close to her. However, he never responded. He apologized to her, stating that he probably did not hear her.

#2. WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss was attracted to Leonardo DiCaprio

In addition to Lance Bass and Taylor Hanson, Alexa Bliss had a crush on Hollywood megastar Leonardo DiCaprio growing up.

Speaking to WWE Pop Question in 2018, the former RAW Women's Champion disclosed that she was part of a Leonardo DiCaprio fan club.

"My celebrity childhood crush was Leonardo DiCaprio. I was actually in the Loving Leo fan club. And I had actually a little card that had my picture on it next to Leonardo DiCaprio. It was pretty cute," (1:05 - 1:15)

While Bliss met her childhood crushes Lance Bass and Taylor Hanson, she seemingly did not get the same chance with DiCaprio. Earlier this year, WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella disclosed that she texted the Oscar winner to discuss their close friends Carlo Mondavi and his fiance Gio's environmental efforts. However, he never replied.

#1. Alexa Bliss was attracted to Raviv Ullman

isaias @TheIsaiasSotelo Dad since day 1: Raviv Ullman aka Phil of the Future Dad since day 1: Raviv Ullman aka Phil of the Future https://t.co/YyDmoNpC5V

Another celebrity Alexa Bliss had a crush on growing up was actor, director, and musician Raviv Ullman. In 2019, a friend of Bliss gifted her a Cameo from Disney's Phil of the Future star.

After receiving the gift, Bliss took to Twitter to disclose what Ullman said in the Cameo video.

"When someone gifts you a cameo from @ravivullman ( Phil of the future) of him saying he knows you had a huge crush on him growing up 😂🙈 ... excuse me while I melt hahaha" Bliss wrote.

The 36-year-old actor replied to the former RAW Women's Champion's tweet with a GIF of a blushing child.

Why didn't John Cena ever turn heel? He told someone on the Sportskeeda Wrestling staff right here.

Poll : 0 votes