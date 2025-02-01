WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton opens up about her experience using a dating app

WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton has recently admitted to using a dating app at a time in her life. The 25-year-old opened up about the experience.

Since joining it in 2021, Stratton has taken the Stamford-based company by storm. While in NXT, she entered a romantic relationship with fellow WWE Superstar Ludwig Kaiser. The couple has now been together for nearly three years. Nevertheless, they compete on different brands, as 'Tiffy Time' is on SmackDown while her boyfriend performs on RAW.

Before dating Kaiser, Stratton once used a dating application. In an interview with Denise Salcedo on Instinct Culture, the champion revealed she did not enjoy the experience.

"I have used a dating app. [Was it a good or a bad experience?] Bad. Let's just say bad," she said. [From 1:27 - 1:33]

Tiffany Stratton revealed how she started dating WWE star Ludwig Kaiser

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet on Insight in April 2024, Tiffany Stratton disclosed how she and Ludwig Kaiser began dating. She claimed the two played rock, paper, scissors, with the loser having to ask the winner on a date.

The 25-year-old revealed that she and her boyfriend had their first date at Kres Steakhouse in Orlando, Florida.

"We kind of always knew of each other because we both were at the Performance Center. One day, he was out, and it was my birthday weekend, and I was out, and we actually played rock, paper, scissors, and the loser had to ask the person on the date. So he lost, and he had to ask me on the date. [What was your first date?] Kres Steakhouse in Orlando." [H/T: Insight with Chris Van Vliet]

The WWE Women's Champion and Kaiser are set to celebrate their third anniversary in three months.

