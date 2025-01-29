Major WWE star claims Tiffany Stratton flirted with him; her real-life boyfriend reacts

A major WWE star claimed that Tiffany Stratton flirted with him following a confrontation with her real-life boyfriend. The Buff Barbie cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax to become the WWE Women's Champion earlier this month.

R-Truth faced Ludwig Kaiser during the Main Event tapings on January 27. Logan Paul recently uploaded a vlog on his YouTube channel where he was seen conversing with Truth after the legend's victory over Kaiser. Logan claimed that Stratton was flirting with him.

Kaiser attempted to attack The Maverick with a chair backstage. The Imperium member and The Buff Barbie are currently in a real-life relationship.

"Just saw you beat Ludwig. That's my guy, bro. His girl was like hitting on me the other day or something. And then he got mad at me for it, he just tried to attack me. If Ludwig wants me, he can get it. You beat him," said Paul. [From 00:01 - 00:16]

Paul appeared on RAW this past Monday night and confronted Gunther and Seth Rollins. The popular YouTuber then announced that he would compete in the Men's Royal Rumble match at the premium live event this weekend.

Former WWE writer predicts Tiffany Stratton's WrestleMania opponent

Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on who could challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the legend suggested three stars who could challenge Stratton for the title. Russo stated that the 25-year-old could battle Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, or Charlotte Flair on The Grandest Stage of Them All. The veteran also noted that Tiffany Stratton's opponent at WrestleMania should be a heel.

"Well, that all depends on how you wanna bring back Becky and Charlotte, or Alexa Bliss, for that matter," Russo stated. "You've got a lot of women that you're bringing back, so if whoever you wanna bring back is a heel, that's what I would do." [From 12:25 – 12:43]

Tiffany Stratton already successfully defended her title against Bayley before The Role Model transferred to RAW. Only time will tell who will challenge the SmackDown star for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41 this April.

