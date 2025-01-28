Nia Jax reveals her dream match opponent

WWE Superstar Nia Jax recently revealed her dream opponent. The star is reportedly set to join the Stamford-based promotion after her final match in TNA Wrestling.

The Irresistible Force suffered a massive defeat at the hands of Rhea Ripley at Saturday Night's Main Event. She failed to secure the Women's World Championship from Mami.

The former Women's Champion recently sat down for an interview with Screen Rant and discussed the recent multi-year partnership between WWE and TNA. During this conversation, The Annihilator named Jordynne Grace as her top dream opponent.

Nia Jax praised the 28-year-old star's unique combination of size and strength and expressed admiration for her in-ring skills.

"Currently, I'm not sure. I think she's... I'm not sure what happened, but Jordynne Grace is probably my number one that I'd like to get in the ring with. She's short and stocky, but she's super strong and imposing, and I love watching her work. When she came to the Rumble last year, it was really cool to sit and chat with her and hear a lot of her ideas. I think she's an incredible talent. TNA is full of great talent, so it's going to be a really great partnership," she said. [H/T: Screen Rant]

Having said that, in a losing effort, the Last Pure Athlete wrestled her final match for Total Nonstop Action Wrestling against Tessa Blanchard at Genesis. It has now been reported that Grace has signed a contract with WWE.

Nia Jax will enter this year's WWE Royal Rumble

Earlier this month, Tiffany Stratton cashed in her Women's Money in the Bank contract on The Irresistible Force. She pinned Jax to become the new WWE Women's Champion.

After losing to Rhea Ripley at SNME, Jax declared that she will participate in the upcoming Women's Royal Rumble Match. Nia Jax has vowed to eliminate 29 women over the top rope to potentially main event WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

It will be interesting to see if Jax can win the multi-woman contest at the premium live event in Indianapolis on February 1, 2025.

