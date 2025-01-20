"Beautiful, beautiful f**king woman" - WWE Hall of Famer confesses his attraction to Nia Jax

A WWE Hall of Famer recently commented on Nia Jax during an edition of his podcast. He confessed to finding her stunningly beautiful.

Jax is one of the Stamford-based company's top female superstars. The Irresistible Force held the WWE Women's Championship for 153 days before dropping the title to Tiffany Stratton earlier this month. Last Monday, the reigning Queen of the Ring announced that she would compete in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

While Jax is supposed to play a monstrous character on screen, Hall of Famer Kevin Nash claimed on his Kliq This podcast that the Australian could not go 100% into that mode because she looked ''stunning.'' The wrestling legend did not hide his attraction to the 40-year-old former WWE Women's Champion.

"We were both talking about Jax. [Very interesting duality to her.] Yeah, beautiful, beautiful f**king woman. [You can't go a 100% monster because you look at her face, and she's stunning.] No, she's beautiful, man! She's absolutely a stunning woman," he said. [1:04:07-1:04:25]

Wrestling veteran Greg Gagne also praised the former WWE Women's Champion

On a recent edition of the Straight Talk with The Boss podcast, wrestling veteran Greg Gagne heaped praise on Nia Jax while speaking about the current women's division. He claimed the Australian ''is terrific.''

The 76-year-old stated that The Irresistible Force is the best female in-ring performer he has ever seen.

"When you talk about the girls' roster, I mean, they're phenomenal. I'll tell you, that Nia Jax is the best I have ever seen. She is terrific. The matches she's been having and to keep that heat that she's got; phenomenal!" he said.

It will be interesting to see if Jax wins the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble. Last Monday on RAW, she teased getting into a feud with the current Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley. Will she appear tonight on RAW to confront Mami? Only time will tell.

