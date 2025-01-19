Nia Jax breaks character to send heartwarming message to WWE RAW star

Nia Jax broke character on social media today to send a heartfelt message to a popular WWE RAW Superstar. The Irresistible Force lost the Women's Championship earlier this month on SmackDown.

R-Truth celebrated his 53rd birthday today and had a heartfelt interaction with Charlotte Flair earlier. Jax took to her Instagram, and surprisingly broke character, to share an image of herself with the veteran and wished him a Happy Birthday. You can check out the 40-year-old's heartfelt post on Instagram by clicking here.

"Happy Birthday @ronkillings1," Jax wrote.

Jax breaks character to wish R-Truth a Happy Birthday [Image credit: Screenshot of Jax's Instagram story]

Tiffany Stratton cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax earlier this month on SmackDown to become the new WWE Women's Champion. Women's Tag Team Champions Naomi and Bianca Belair defeated Jax and Candice LeRae this past Friday night on SmackDown in a non-title match.

Jax also appeared on last Monday's edition of RAW to confront Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley and revealed that she would be entering the Women's Royal Rumble Match on February 1.

Former WWE writer suggests interesting Royal Rumble opponent for Nia Jax

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently suggested that Nia Jax could challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at Royal Rumble on February 1.

The Buff Barbie and Jax used to be in an alliance on SmackDown, but that is no longer the case following the former's Money in the Bank cash-in. Speaking on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the legend suggested that Jax and Stratton square off at Royal Rumble next month, rather than extending their rivalry until WrestleMania 41.

"The way they [WWE] book, if they go all the way to WrestleMania with Tiffany and Nia Jax, bro, it's gonna feel like it's dragging out," Russo said. "It's a long time away, and the way they book, I would much, much rather have them do that at the Royal Rumble." [13:24 – 13:41]

You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

Jax won the Queen of the Ring Tournament last year and went on to defeat Bayley at SummerSlam 2024 to become the Women's Champion. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for her on The Road to WrestleMania 41.

