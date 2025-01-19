76-year-old veteran makes massive claim about WWE star Nia Jax

Nia Jax has been one of WWE's top female superstars since her return in 2023. A wrestling veteran recently made a massive claim about The Irresistible Force.

While Jax had significant success in her first run in the Stamford-based company, she has gotten a huge push in her second so far. Last year, the 40-year-old won the Queen of the Ring Tournament to earn a WWE Women's Championship match at SummerSlam. She defeated Bayley to capture the title at The Biggest Party of The Summer. After holding the title for 153 days, she dropped it to Tiffany Stratton, who cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on the January 3, 2025 edition of SmackDown.

Trending

Speaking on the Straight Talk with the Boss podcast, wrestling veteran Greg Gagne heaped praise on Jax, claiming she was the best female wrestler he has ever seen:

"When you talk about the girls' roster, I mean, they're phenomenal. I'll tell you, that Nia Jax is the best I have ever seen. She is terrific. The matches she's been having and to keep that heat that she's got, phenomenal," he said. [From 28:38 to 28:59]

Ex-WWE employee has a different take on Nia Jax

On the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci heavily criticized Nia Jax, claiming The Irresistible Force was a disappointment.

Carlucci also warned against booking the 40-year-old SmackDown superstar in a feud against Rhea Ripley after their confrontation on RAW last Monday:

"I would think it would be Nia [a bigger disappointment than Mercedes Mone]. You're right. They've given her a million chances and it just seems that you see the same thing, like tonight headbutting Rhea Ripley. And, like, I hope they're not gonna start an angle with these two because that would be absolutely terrible because you gotta get somebody you can work with. And big people can work. And she has a really hard time being safe with other superstars if you know what I mean," he said.

Jax has declared for the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble. It would be interesting to see if she could win the match for the first time in her career.

Please credit Straight Talk with The Boss and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback