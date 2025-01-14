  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Nia Jax agrees with claim that she's WWE's secret weapon in the Women's Division

Nia Jax agrees with claim that she's WWE's secret weapon in the Women's Division

By Robert Lentini
Modified Jan 14, 2025 20:25 GMT
Jax showed up on RAW last night in San Jose, California.
Jax showed up on RAW last night in San Jose, California. [Image credit: WWE.com]

Nia Jax responded to a WWE fan's claim on social media today, suggesting she was the company's secret weapon in the women's division. The veteran lost the WWE Women's Championship on the January 3, 2025, edition of SmackDown.

Jax made a surprise appearance last night on WWE RAW and confronted Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley. Jax announced that she would be competing in the Women's Royal Rumble match and vowed to go after a title at WrestleMania 41.

A wrestling fan took to social media today and claimed that the company called on Jax to bring life to the women's division on RAW. The veteran hilariously responded with a phone emoji, as seen in her post below.

also-read-trending Trending

The hidden story behind JBL and a WWE writer

Bayley also appeared during RAW last night in her hometown of San Jose, California. Jax poked fun at the former leader of Damage CTRL, leading to a confrontation in the ring. The Role Model and Ripley then Clotheslined The Irresistible Force to the outside of the ring to end the segment.

Wrestling analyst criticizes WWE for not having Nia Jax in The Bloodline's storyline

Bin Hamin recently criticized the promotion for not featuring Nia Jax and Naomi in The Bloodline's storyline on WWE television.

Solo Sikoa took over The Bloodline after Roman Reigns lost to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL. Reigns defeated Sikoa in a Tribal Combat on last week's episode of RAW, and The Rock placed the Ula Fala around his neck following the match.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 show, Hamin noted that Naomi was married to Jimmy Uso and should have been a part of The Bloodline. The veteran added that Nia Jax should have been involved in the storyline as well.

"We got girls who should be in The Bloodline because one's married to a guy, instead, she's doing, 'Let me dance and do splits and twerk!' And then, the cousin, Nia Jax, should be in there, and she's not even tied in, and we're doing Tiffy Time," he said. [From 10:40 to 10:56]

You can check out the video below:

youtube-cover

Jax referenced the transfer window during her appearance on RAW last night. It will be fascinating to see if the former champion moves from SmackDown to the red brand in the weeks ahead.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी