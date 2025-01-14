Nia Jax agrees with claim that she's WWE's secret weapon in the Women's Division

Nia Jax responded to a WWE fan's claim on social media today, suggesting she was the company's secret weapon in the women's division. The veteran lost the WWE Women's Championship on the January 3, 2025, edition of SmackDown.

Jax made a surprise appearance last night on WWE RAW and confronted Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley. Jax announced that she would be competing in the Women's Royal Rumble match and vowed to go after a title at WrestleMania 41.

A wrestling fan took to social media today and claimed that the company called on Jax to bring life to the women's division on RAW. The veteran hilariously responded with a phone emoji, as seen in her post below.

Bayley also appeared during RAW last night in her hometown of San Jose, California. Jax poked fun at the former leader of Damage CTRL, leading to a confrontation in the ring. The Role Model and Ripley then Clotheslined The Irresistible Force to the outside of the ring to end the segment.

Wrestling analyst criticizes WWE for not having Nia Jax in The Bloodline's storyline

Bin Hamin recently criticized the promotion for not featuring Nia Jax and Naomi in The Bloodline's storyline on WWE television.

Solo Sikoa took over The Bloodline after Roman Reigns lost to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL. Reigns defeated Sikoa in a Tribal Combat on last week's episode of RAW, and The Rock placed the Ula Fala around his neck following the match.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 show, Hamin noted that Naomi was married to Jimmy Uso and should have been a part of The Bloodline. The veteran added that Nia Jax should have been involved in the storyline as well.

"We got girls who should be in The Bloodline because one's married to a guy, instead, she's doing, 'Let me dance and do splits and twerk!' And then, the cousin, Nia Jax, should be in there, and she's not even tied in, and we're doing Tiffy Time," he said. [From 10:40 to 10:56]

Jax referenced the transfer window during her appearance on RAW last night. It will be fascinating to see if the former champion moves from SmackDown to the red brand in the weeks ahead.

