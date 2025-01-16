Triple H may have subtly confirmed major WWE World Title storyline has been canceled

Triple H, the current Chief Content Officer of WWE, has been booking storylines in the best way possible. Fans are happy with the current ongoing angles and are excited to see how things will unfold as we soon kick off The Road to WrestleMania 41.

Amid this, it seems like Triple H may have subtly confirmed that the major storyline involving Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship has been canceled.

Nia Jax has declared her entrance for the Women's Royal Rumble match

Expand Tweet

Trending

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

The Irresistible Force lost the championship on the first episode of SmackDown in 2025. Usually, when a champion loses their title, they receive a rematch. However, in this scenario, the former champion has declared her official entry into the Women's Royal Rumble match.

It seems like Jax is now aiming to gain a title shot by winning the traditional Rumble match rather than confronting or attacking Tiffany Stratton. This appears to be a major hint that her storyline with Tiffany Stratton could either be canceled or on hold for now.

The Irresistible Force is now seemingly part of the RAW brand

Expand Tweet

Nia Jax recently appeared on Netflix's RAW, where she announced her entry into the 30-Women's Royal Rumble Match. During this appearance, she also confronted the new Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley. Following this, there is a strong belief that Jax is now officially part of the red brand.

This scenario seems realistic, as the transfer window allows stars to switch brands. It appears that to strengthen the RAW women's roster, Triple H has facilitated this brand shift for the 40-year-old star.

If true, it seems like another subtle confirmation that The Game has canceled plans for Nia vs. Tiffany, as Stratton remains part of SmackDown.

Triple H might not prefer to have heel vs heel rivalry

Both Tiffany Stratton and Nia Jax are currently villainous stars in the company, and it's possible that Triple H may not have preferred a heel vs. heel rivalry. This could be a potential reason why The Game might have chosen not to develop a rivalry between two villainous characters.

With the reaction Tiffany is receiving, it's probable that her babyface turn could happen soon. Following this, WWE might prefer to initiate their rivalry if Nia Jax doesn't shift to the red brand.

After all this, it's fair to say that Triple H may have subtly confirmed that a major WWE Women's Title storyline has been canceled for now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback