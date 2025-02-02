Bayley reveals the truth about allegations she had a BBL; accuses WWE star of being jealous

Former WWE Women's Champion Bayley recently responded to allegations she had a Brazilian bu*t lift (BBL). She claimed a top SmackDown star was jealous of her.

During Bayley's feud with Nia Jax ahead of SummerSlam last year, The Irresistible Force dubbed The Role Model "BBL Bayley" as she cut a promo on SmackDown. Jax's comment led to speculations about whether the 35-year-old underwent cosmetic surgery. In a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez on Unlikely, Jax demanded that Bayley prove that she was all-natural.

On the same podcast, the former WWE Women's Champion responded to the BBL allegations, claiming Jax was only jealous of her and that she had just gained some healthy weight.

"It's not my fault that I had gained a little weight and it went straight to my cheeks, okay. But I'm proud of that weight and I'm proud of my cheeks. So, if you don't believe that this is real, you ain't never seen a Bay Area girl, sister. This is the realest it'll ever get and you're jealous," Bayley said. [4:58 - 5:15]

Bayley and Nia Jax failed to win the 2025 WWE Women's Royal Rumble

Last night, Bayley and Nia Jax competed in the Women's Royal Rumble Match for a shot at a major title at this year's WrestleMania. However, both women failed to win the 30-woman clash.

The Role Model entered the match first at number 12 and lasted almost 47 minutes before getting eliminated by the returning Nikki Bella. Meanwhile, The Irresistible Force came in at number 29. The 40-year-old eliminated nine other competitors before getting thrown over the top rope by eventual winner Charlotte Flair.

While Jax and Bayley are not expected to cross paths again soon following The Role Model's move to Monday Night RAW, Nikki Bella teased a feud with the 35-year-old former champion. The two had an altercation at ringside following the WWE Hall of Famer's elimination from the Royal Rumble.

