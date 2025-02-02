3 Reasons why Nikki Bella returned to WWE in-ring competition at Royal Rumble

Nikki Bella made a shocking return to WWE at Royal Rumble 2025 after a gap of nearly three years. The two-time WWE Divas Champion arrived at number 30 to a massive crowd pop. The Hall of Famer had turned heads with her guest appearance at RAW's debut episode on Netflix on January 6, 2025.

Although Nikka was sitting in the audience, the stunning crowd reaction that came along when the cameras zoomed in on her is probably the reason why she is back in WWE.

WWE management was seemingly taken aback by the fans' interest in watching Nikki Bella, and soon thereafter, it was reported that Nikki was working on a comeback deal with the Stamford-based promotion. Although the Hall of Famer didn't win the Rumble match and was eliminated by Nia Jax, she did manage to secure one elimination by taking Bayley out. Now that she has marked an in-ring return, the WWE Hall of Famer is expected to be in action for a while before she calls it quits.

This listicle will discuss three reasons why Nikki returned to the Stamford-based promotion.

#3. One last run before WWE retirement

Although she didn't announce her retirement, Nikki's latest return might be her last run in pro wrestling. The 41-year-old superstar is already a Hall of Famer, and she bid goodbye to wrestling nearly three years ago when she decided not to renew her contract with WWE.

Having been around since 2007, Nikki Bella, along with her sister Brie Bella, gave a new direction to women's wrestling in WWE. So her return this time might not be for a long period, and she might wrestle in a few matches, with the last one at WrestleMania 41.

#2. Put young wrestlers over

Nikki Bella might be there to do just what other senior WWE Superstars do after their returns, which is to push the younger talent. John Cena has been doing this for years, and now Nikki Bella might also put over some younger talent like Liv Morgan, Tiffany Stratton, and Candice LeRae. The Hall of Famer might feud against these superstars at the next WWE PLE and put them over to push them.

#1. Nikki Bella might feud with Bayley at WrestleMania 41

If Nikki Bella has one piece of unfinished business with a superstar in WWE, it's Bayley. Nikki had given a fistful to Bayley on Night 2 of WrestleMania 37, who was blabbering on the mic while standing on the ramp.

Nikki seemingly didn't forget the past rivalry, which was probably the reason why she went after Bayley and eliminated her. Not just this, she even slapped Bayley outside the ring as the two were walking back after their eliminations.

There is a high chance that Nikki will challenge Bayley to a match, and the two could settle their score at WrestleMania 41. She might put Bayley over at the grand event, and the two could end things on a good note.

