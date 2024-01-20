Longtime AEW critic praises Tony Khan for recent decision

A longtime critic of AEW has shockingly voiced praise for Tony Khan on account of his recent booking decision.

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo took to X to declare his approval of the build to and execution of the AEW World Championship match between the reigning champion Samoa Joe and FTW Champion HOOK. Russo has been outspoken in his criticisms of the product over the years, but it appears that the world title bout managed to impress him.

In his tweet, Russo confessed to not having watched AEW in some time but nonetheless put over the Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil for his performance while also praising Samoa Joe and Tony Khan.

In an uncharacteristic gesture, Russo complimented Khan for elevating HOOK in a single match and expressed his hope that the momentum gained by the young star through the bout will be sustained in the coming week.

The Samoan Submission Machine retained his title after locking HOOK in the Coquina Clutch. Joe continued his assault on the latter after the match until Hangman Adam Page made the save. Swerve Strickland, who had also called his shot on Joe on the Homecoming 2024 episode of Dynamite, was present in the crowd, and he stared down his rival Page to close the show.

A major AEW star has reacted to Bronson Reed teasing the prospect of Kazuchika Okada signing with WWE.

The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion is set to leave NJPW after the expiration of his contract on January 31, 2024. Reed, who wrestled in NJPW as Jonah, faced Okada on multiple occasions. Reed picked up a major victory over the latter in the 2022 G1 Climax but lost to the Rainmaker in a rematch at NJPW Declaration of War.

On Instagram, Reed - a former NXT North American Champion - posted a picture of himself and Okada in a New Japan ring, seemingly hinting at Okada possibly joining WWE. This elicited a response from rising AEW talent Daniel Garcia, who commented under Reed's post with emojis of a rain cloud and a coin.

The entire wrestling world is anticipating Okada's next move as he finishes his legendary tenure in NJPW. Although a deal with WWE would not be beyond the realm of possibility, the Ace of the New Era could potentially join AEW as well, especially considering that he has already made appearances in the Jacksonville-based promotion, including at its cross-promotional pay-per-view with NJPW, Forbidden Door.

Daniel Garcia was last seen teaming up with FTR to unsuccessfully take on the House of Black on the January 13 episode of Collision.

